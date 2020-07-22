About two weeks ago, July 7 to be exact, I began to feel ill. I’m not often sick and generally do not worry much if I am. But in this age of COVID-19, any illness can bring at least a glimmer of concern. I took my temperature, and it was 101.6. I had just worked out with my 15-year-old son and decided maybe my temperature was just elevated because I had gotten pretty hot. I decided I would wait until I got home and take it again.
When I got home, I told my wife I might have a fever and retook it. This time, I ran a temperature of 102.2. Uh-oh, I thought, this could be COVID-19. I needn’t have worried, however, as I had the two best medical specialists in the world to assist me with my potential issues: my wife and my mother. I told my wife, “Honey, I have a temperature of 102.2.” She replied, “Get in the other room and don’t get near me.”
Actually, she told me that the night before I ran the high temperature, but her look said go away. She called my mother. My mother, never being one to panic, insisted I check into the hospital immediately and get placed in an iron lung.
I’m a man, however, so I did what men do when faced with deadly diseases. I did nothing and hoped it would go away. But I was concerned it could be COVID-19, so I contacted my local EMS director to see where I should go to be tested. He gave me a statewide number to call, and it was closed for the night. The next morning at 8 o’clock I called the line again. They were very nice and helpful. The lady on the line asked why I was calling? I did not bother to tell her this was the COVID-19 testing hotline, so odds were I was calling for a test. I told her I had a fever and needed a test. She asked what county I lived in. I said Terrell. She very sweetly said, “OK, let me see ... we will be testing again in Terrell on July 21.”
I’m not the sharpest pencil in the drawer, but I figure if it is July 7 and you don’t test until July 21, I’ll already know by that time one of three things: I never had COVID, I’m through and recovered from COVID, or I’m dead. I told her let’s try somewhere else, and she set me up for a drive-through test in Sylvester. I was scheduled for 10:15 a.m.
It was the first doctor’s appointment I ever had that finished before my appointment time. They got through at 10:14 a.m. I pulled in around 10:10, and they motioned me on up to the guy that would take my sample. He was holding a small plastic bag. He gave me two Kleenex and told me to blow hard into each one. I thought, “This isn’t bad; I’ll drop them in the bag and they’ll test it.”
But, oh no, he then pulled out a long Q-tip. I mean a really long Q-tip. I mean a Q-tip they use on elephants at the zoo. He then said this may be “a little uncomfortable.” I have no idea where this man attended medical school or even if he had any medical training at all, but I’m pretty sure he went to the same class as my urologist who also says “This will be a little uncomfortable.” He then proceeded to ram this little uncomfortable item up my left nostril like he was ramrodding a flintlock rifle in the Civil War and this was his last bit of wadding and powder.
I’m not sure what I had at this point, but I’m pretty sure if it were COVID-19, it would now be set upon my left eye and I would not need to blow my nose for at least a week. My test came back negative. Instead, I got severe vertigo for two weeks, which is another story for another day. But I did not have COVID-19. My wife still says stay away and my mother is still hunting for an iron lung, and I for one am glad at least for now I avoided COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.