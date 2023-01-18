I’ve reached the age where if I were to die, regardless of circumstances, no one would categorize the death as tragic. At a certain age, people just say, “Oh well, he lived a good life.” I could be hit by a tractor trailer big rig, traveling 120 miles an hour with the driver smoking crack cocaine and folks would say, “Oh well, he lived a good life.” It’s just the way life is.

For maybe the first 25 years of life, everybody is good-looking. I call this the Good-Looking Stage. Now, you may not actually be good-looking, but somebody will claim you are during this phase of life. Your mama will say how handsome or pretty you are. Aunt Becky will brag about how great you looked dressed to go to the prom. Some fool around your age will be smitten and think you are good-looking, even if you are 6-foot-1 tall, weigh 120 pounds and your face looks like a bomb blew up on it. Life is full of vigor and radiance.

Tags