I tell you, I long for the day when every single element of American life was not influenced by politics and/or political correctness. I especially hate all the corporations that seem to be in a competition to prove which one is the most environmentally concerned, or concerned about the homeless, or violence against women, or poverty or whatever in the world they can claim. Don’t get me wrong, I think everybody would agree all those things are bad and should be corrected. But since when did a corporation give a rats you-know-what about all that?

Yep, once upon a time a corporation existed to do one thing: make money. Cigarette companies sold cigarettes, and they didn’t care about the environment or you. They told you Winston tastes good like a cigarette should. Baseball players advertised the dad-gum things by smoking in the dugout.

