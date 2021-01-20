Recently I was watching Steve Harvey and “Family Feud” with my family. Yes, I know, the pandemic has been hard on us all, and now I am reduced to watching “Family Feud” with the family. But there are only so many serial killer documentaries I can watch, and I now know all “Gunsmoke” episodes by heart. I even watched a few episodes of “Little House on the Prairie.” I probably should update my will, as death must surely be closing in on me.
The question presented to the family was: Name something you might do at church that you know you should not be doing. There were eight possible answers. The family got sleeping and talking and passing gas right off the bat. For some reason, all “Family Feud” answers must include one passing gas. I don’t know who the 100 people they survey are, but it is safe to say they enjoy pork and beans.
But finally there were two unanswered blanks still to be chosen. We were trying to figure out what it might be. Was it blowing your nose in church or burping or what? I looked at the Hurricane man/boy and said, “I don’t know, maybe allowing yourself to look at a member of the opposite sex and thinking about things you shouldn’t in church might be on there.” He looked at me as if I’d just announced the president had been assassinated. He then said, “Dad, at our church? Are you serious?”
So, I hate to break it to you, but my 16-year-old does not deem any of our church women worthy of such a transgression. I will claim that is because he is virtuous and respectful, but I imagine it has more to do with him being 16.
Watching the “Feud,” my family discussed the possibility of being on the show. The way things are going with the shutdowns, I may have to, to try and earn $20,000. I can’t imagine what would occur if my family were on the show. My daughter is sensitive and doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, so she might not give an answer for fear it would hurt someone’s feelings. I’m a lawyer and might spend too much time explaining my answer before giving it and the buzzer kick me out. My son is blunt, and to the point. He might be good at this game. My wife will tell it like it is, so she might be good, too. But then we still need that fifth person.
My dad is very knowledgeable, and my mother says he is the master of stating the obvious. He could be excellent, but he doesn’t hear well. Better scratch that one. Maybe my father-in-law would be good, but he also doesn’t hear the best and he is a big health food/organic food nut. I’m not going to wherever the “Family Feud” is and eating dried prunes before the show. My mother is well-read and might be good, but I’m not sure.
I have a theory that you need smart folks to get the top three or four answers each time, but it is the bottom ones that only two or three people selected, that are really hard to get. For those, you need, well a dumba--, you know someone not too bright. Someone that can give the answer only one or two folks said. This means I have to drop down to my cousins, and under this theory, no matter which one I select, it should be a home run. Of course, I suspect they think I might could fill this role fairly well.
I’ll be busy the next few weeks filling out my “Family Feud” application. High IQs need not apply.
