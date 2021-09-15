Over the last few weeks I have read various articles where dinosaurs, or wooly mammoths, or saber tooth tigers have been found in the permafrost of Russia, or other cold places, and now scientists are thinking about cloning them. Obviously none of these scientists are much into movies. Haven’t they seen “Jurassic Park?”
I know many people bemoan the fact that certain species have died out over thousands of years. Well, maybe there was a reason they died out and we might just better leave it alone. Where do they think we are going to put all these dinosaurs if we do bring them back? Each year people buy puppies for pets and bring them home. Each year they are shocked when the 6 pound baby German Shepard grows to 120 pounds and they bring him back to the Humane Society cause he is too big for the home. What are they going to do with a baby brontosaurus?
I’m pretty sure the Humane Society won’t take ‘em in. That means my family will try to adopt one. God knows we love to rescue an animal. If the humane society has a turned in cobra somebody in my family will say, “Oh, he looks so cute and it is so sad he got abandoned. Let’s bring him home.” I’m thinking about putting in one of those corn silos you see where deer hunters can buy corn to feed the deer. I’ll fill it up with dog food for all the dogs I have that “looked so cute.”
But if I don’t take them, where will they go? The U.S. government released about 100 wolves near Yellowstone Park a few years ago and almost created a revolt among the folks out there. What do you think will happen when they release 100 wooly mammoths? I guess they could turn them loose in the Everglades as it appears everything else has been let go out there. They already have 30-foot-long pythons and the skunk ape, so what will it matter if a few mammoths join in?
I’m thinking if they do really bring these dinosaurs back to life, it may help sports teams and their mascots. Right now the whole politically correct movement has made it almost impossible to have a cool mascot name. Syracuse changed their name from the Orangemen to just Orange. How can any team fear playing the Orange? Delta State is called the Fighting Okra. We all have seen horror movies where the helpless victims are attacked by fighting okra. Washington’s pro football team went from the Redskins to the Red Wolves. There is yet to be a response from the gray wolves who now must feel discriminated against in some form or fashion.
But think about the Washington Tyrannosaurus Rexes. What about the Atlanta Velociraptors? How about the New York Stegosauruses. Colorado leading the team out with a buffalo will not have a thing on a team led out by a brontosaurus. So maybe the cloning will work out just right. But I will not take home a baby Tyrannosaurus Rex that is turned in to the Humane Society and that’s final. I don’t care how cute he is or how bad a life he had. OK, but he can’t come in the house ... well he will not sleep in the bed.
