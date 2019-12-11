The college football four-team playoff has now been set, and something that has never happened before will now take place. And, no, it is not the fact that Alabama is not one of the four teams. It is also not the fact that Akron just got edged out again for a spot in the Playoff. Nope, it is much more than that.
You see, Oklahoma made it to the playoffs with a quarterback who could not start at Alabama, Jalen Hurts, so he transferred to Oklahoma. He will play for a chance at the title. The team he left, Bama, will not. He may also have a chance at the Heisman Trophy.
Ohio State will play for a chance at the title with Justin Fields at quarterback, who could not start at Georgia, so he transferred to Ohio State. Georgia, and Jake Fromm who beat him out, will sit at home. Fields may also have a chance to win the Heisman.
LSU, the No. 1 pick, will be led by Jeff Burrow. He left Ohio State, where he was not starting, and was faced with being a backup for the third straight year, so he transferred to LSU. He may win the Heisman Trophy and is the front-runner to do so.
Finally, there is Clemson, who has Trevor Lawrence, who won the starting job from Kelley Bryant. Bryant was the starter for Clemson when they went to the playoffs two years ago, but quit Clemson after Lawrence won the job once Bryant got hurt. So much for the “starter gets his job back” once he recovers from injury. Everyone loves Clemson Coach Dabo Sweeney, except Bryant. He went to Missouri and found out he would not be making the playoffs about the second week of October. Lawrence won the national title last year and hopes to do it again. He is also a strong contender for the Heisman Trophy.
Based on this information, Kentucky should make the playoffs next year, as Auburn’s freshman quarterback, Bo Nix, won the starting job over highly touted Joey Gatewood, who promptly quit the team and announced he will go to Kentucky. The moral of the story seems to be, quit your team as a second-stringer and you can then go to the playoffs, unless you mess up and go to Missouri, in which case you can sweat out whether you will even make a bowl game.
So for the first time ever, all four teams in the playoffs will have legitimate Heisman Trophy-candidate quarterbacks, and all four quarterbacks were previous second-stringers. (As explained earlier, Lawrence started his first year as a second-string quarterback behind Bryant until Bryant got hurt.) It should make for a lot of fireworks.
In the actual games, Oklahoma has no defense unless they turn the Sooner wagon over again at the goal line like they did earlier this year. That might keep Ohio State out of the end zone. LSU has a defense that is getting better but it can be scored upon. Clemson has been strong against scoring, but played nobody … not a single team in the top 25, most with losing records. Ohio State has shut everyone down, but they have never faced Burrow, or Trevor Lawrence, or Fields for that matter.
My money is on LSU, but don’t count out Clemson. It is hard to beat a team with a 28-game winning streak with a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence. It should be fun to watch ... and remember, second-best is sometimes the best.