As Russia continues to bombard Ukraine, I see where Elon Musk offered to duel Putin to decide the fate of that war. Now I appreciate the idea that, instead of millions being killed in a war, there could be another method to decide things that would not involve millions of deaths. But I’m not sure I want to hang the entire balance of the free world on whether or not Elon can outduel Putin. Putin is a nasty fellow and former head of the KGB. He sticks poison sticks filled with uranium isotopes into the side of political opponents. I doubt Elon has ever been in a fist fight.
If we are going to start dueling, I suggest maybe we get the Rock, or perhaps an Olympian marksman, not Elon. He would be fine if we decide to have a rocket contest, but I’m not convinced about this idea of him dueling with Putin. Maybe we could challenge Russia to a basketball game to decide things. Better yet a football game. I don’t think Russians are very good at football. They may counter with ice hockey or vodka drinking.
We may be able to hang with hockey, but under no circumstances should we engage in a duel over vodka. They lead the world in vodka consumed per person. They average 3 gallons of vodka per person per year. They drink it by the shot with no mixer and no chaser. On average, 17 shots per week. This may explain why they don’t get much done over there. They drink it straight. No orange juice and vodka over there, I tell you.
I’m no military strategist, but I’d suggest the Ukrainians plan their attacks after 6 each day. By then, the average Russian soldier will be on their third or fourth shot of vodka. I’m not certain that is enough to be drunk, but they should be mad from drinking all this vodka straight. Pretty soon they may turn on each other. Every bar I’ve ever been to ends up in a fight if folks start drinking straight shots of anything.
I’m thinking maybe our Congress and their politburo should duke it out. Now I can’t endorse Biden fighting Putin. He has a hard enough time climbing stairs; I doubt he could fight the martial arts expert. So we should keep it to only the Congress. But I’d pay to see Pelosi in a fist fight. Those old Soviet political cronies should be easy targets for AOC and Crenshaw. Hopefully, when all the fat-butt politicians realize they must be the ones to fight it out, all this war mongering will stop. It might also force us to put in term limits in a way. I mean, if you know your elected leaders may have to fight each other to decide war, we’ll probably start electing a younger, fitter crew, and 75-year-old overweight Congressmen will be a thing of the past.
I doubt the war will be decided by a duel. But I do hope it ends soon. Pray for peace, and pray for Ukraine.
