My children have now grown older, so letters to Santa Claus no longer end up with me. I guess now kids can just text Santa, or Instagram, or whatever else they do. Mall Santas are also about to go the way of the dinosaur, as there aren’t many malls left, and who wants to visit Santa anyway with a mask on? I guess you can stand 6 feet away and yell at him while he stands behind 8 feet of plexiglass. I just don’t know.
I’m pretty sure Santa will disappear before too long anyway. The woke crowd will get him. He’s sexist; just look at how he treats Mrs. Claus. He exploits the elves by working them on the holidays. He abuses the reindeer by leaving them out in the cold. He smokes. Yes, smokes, oh my God, he smokes. He probably drinks when everybody is fast asleep.
I doubt he has ever been a member of a gym. And he’s too fat. The crowd will demand he lose weight and become muti-cultural so he becomes unrecognizable to anybody. Maybe he will become binary, whatever in the hell that means these days. We all know at the very least there will need to be somebody gay, maybe an elf or two, as if there wasn’t already some suspicion to begin with anyway.
But if Santa holds on, I guess Santa wish lists will hold on, too. I still have my letter from my daughter when she was 7 written only a few days before Christmas. I fully anticipated she would ask for some dolls, maybe a make-up kit, coloring books, etc. Then I read the letter. “Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like some chickens and a chicken coop for Christmas this year.”
Where oh where did I go wrong? A chicken coop? Exactly how was I to have a chicken coop materialize in a few days later from Santa? Couldn’t she have asked for something simpler like a new car or something? I have a hard time putting new batteries in a flashlight. Now, I’m supposed to build a chicken coop from scratch that might actually hold the chickens once completed? Not to mention, there weren’t any baby chicks just laying around right then either. Earth to my child, this is Christmas not Easter.
So I did what any red-blooded American male would do in this position: I opened a beer. No, actually I hired a homebuilder to build me a coop. I paid a fortune for the best chicken coop east of the Mississippi. It has withstood pounding rain, a hurricane, a tornado, me running into the side of it with a tractor. Yet it still stands to this day. And in it are two of the original six chickens and one add-on. They are now 11 years old and still laying eggs.
My daughter does not eat eggs. As far as I can tell, she does not plan to become a chicken farmer. Soon she will be off to college, and I will be left with geriatric chickens that need to be pampered and talked to. All because of a letter to Santa.
Oh well, before too long in the future, she will be gone for good as life calls out her destiny, as will the Hurricane Boy who is now mostly a man. It will just be me and the chickens, and then just me and the chicken coop. So in the future, if you come by Fairy Tail Farms and see me in the chicken coop, don’t fret. I’m all alone. I’ll just be visiting with Santa and some memories.
