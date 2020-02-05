Well, the Super Bowl is now over, and I watched my last football game that I did not care who won or lost until August, when I will start it all up again. I think the president didn’t care either, or at least he didn’t care enough to know whether Kansas City was in Kansas, or maybe it’s Missouri … oh who cares, just say “Way to go, Chiefs!” and be done with it. He tweeted that the whole state of Kansas would be proud, which for all I know, maybe they are.
I actually think the president was confused after the halftime show. Now, that was some halftime show. It confused me. I had to re-watch it 12 times just to make sure I saw what I thought I saw, and I did see what I thought I saw. We had a 50-year-old woman, almost naked, pole dancing, exposing herself with explicit poses and gyrating like she was Gypsy Rose Lee. Yes, I know, you are Googling Gypsy Rose Lee right now. Well, she was a famous stripper back even before I was born.
The 50-year-old woman, Jennifer Lopez, is built better than virtually every 20-year-old female in America, and apparently wanted everyone in America to see. College males across the nation applauded this unselfish decision, as I suspect did many males above the age of college.
What surprised me, however, was the sharp divide among Americans about what all this really means. Many women said this empowered women and that J-Lo should not be shamed for her provocative performance. Other women said it was shameful, that children were watching and it was clearly inappropriate. I imagine their husbands were watching, too, and that bothered them more, but that’s just my unfiltered opinion. I don’t recall too much hysteria over the cheerleaders on the sidelines in crotch-hugging shorts and bosom-busting tops. Of course, I realize the cheerleaders are a vital part of the team structure and are positive role models for somebody ... somewhere ... I guess … you know. I mean the players have to have someone to date.
Listen, in America today, if you can’t make it racial or sexual, it ain’t American. Like it or not, if it involves a female performer it will be sexualized. I’m not sure how that empowers women, but I’m not going to waste much time worrying about it. It was a halftime show. Everybody knows every halftime show tries to outdo the last halftime show. I don’t think anybody in their right minds thought J-lo and Shakira were going to perform wearing “Little House on the Prairie” outfits.
I doubt it warped the minds of 12-year-old boys across America; their phones have already done that. Before phones, the 12th-graders on the school bus did that, and before buses the older brother did it. And so on, and so forth.
Who knows, maybe next year they will bring back the marching band halftime show, and I will be able to catch a nap between halves. Until then, I shall remain offended and outraged.
