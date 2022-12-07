Last week I saw where the 30th anniversary of the text message occurred. It was the first big step in mankind’s quest to avoid all actual physical contact with other human beings.

For reasons still not totally clear to me, it is now much better to text someone about most anything than to call them. And, according to my kids, the text should be responded to within less than 60 seconds or you risk alienating the person sending the text. I’m afraid I have alienated more than a few people under this criteria.

