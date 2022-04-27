I don’t talk about it a lot, but I have been a Sunday school teacher for almost 30 years now. I know a few people about now said, “What kind of church is that?” Well it’s a Methodist Church, and I did not plan on becoming a teacher.
I teach the adult men’s class there. The average age is 70-plus, although we do have quite a few below 40, some even in the late 20s. Mr. L.L. Spence and Mr. Bill Newman approached me about teaching when their teacher decided to call it quits after about 25 years. I turned them down, stating I didn’t even go to Sunday school and did not need to teach.
They persisted and came back two more times. On the third rejection, Mr. L.L. asked Mr. Bill, “ Well what do we do now?” And Mr. Bill said, “Go back again.” Alas on the fourth try, I gave in but only for an interim position until they could find somebody permanent. It is now 27 years later, and I am still waiting on the permanent replacement.
I must admit the position has been rewarding. I once gave a lesson about the need to forgive and not to seek revenge when one has been done wrong. One of my members of the class said he always went home after a lesson and his wife would ask, “What did T teach on today?” My class member said he told her after this lesson, “Us.”
Once I taught a lesson about people saying we needed to get back to true Christian principles like it used to be. I compared Christian faith from 1940 and 1850, and all the way back to when the Pilgrims first landed in America. It turned out Pilgrims believed the Bible gave the husband the right to spank their wife if she misbehaved or disobeyed her husband. I said is that the one we should follow or the one from 1840 that believed music was from Satan or so on and so forth? A friend of mine, who rarely came, happened to be there that day, went home and told his wife I said the Bible said a husband should spank his wife. I never bothered to try and explain that one.
I’ve had all types of characters in my class, but none more so than Robin Strickland. He was about 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 130 pounds and in his mid-80s. He had served in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge. He said they radioed to his unit to hold the line at all costs and do not retreat.
He had one small unit, and here were two German divisions coming at them. Everybody but two people were killed in his unit. He survived because he was knocked unconscious by an explosion and woke up in a German POW camp.
He told jokes non-stop and often would stop me before entering the classroom to tell me a racy, sex-filled joke. I should have told him to stop, but I remember once he told me he hated to hear somebody say they were starving to death as they headed to get a Wendys. You know, “God I’m starving, I need a Big Mac.” He said you don’t know hunger until you have not eaten for days.
He said the German’s let them forage for food during the day because they had no food. He went from 130 to 85 pounds in a few weeks. He said one time the POWs found a sack of rancid potatoes and divided them up. His had a big black runny sore on the side. A buddy asked could he cut it off and eat it. He told him he’d kill him if he tried and ate it. “That’s’ hungry,” Strick would say. I figure God would give Strick a pass or two for telling dirty jokes after all that.
The only promotion for my class is the big one. We don’t get a certificate on promotion Sunday. We get the 23rd Psalm and a free Cadillac ride. One of my class members says he’s just glad to be alive and isn’t ready to take a dirt nap just yet. He also says he knows the bus is warming up, but he’s not ready to get on just yet. I’m with him on all that. I want to get to Heaven, but I’m not ready yet. But if tomorrow my ticket gets punched, I’m OK, ‘cause I figure ‘ole Strick has a bunch of jokes stored up for me when I get there.
