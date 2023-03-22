Ah, the NCAA basketball tournament is now in full swing, and as always, there have already been plenty of upsets. In fact, ESPN reports that of the 20 million brackets filled out by people hoping to predict all winners, after the first round was completed, nobody had the chance to have a perfect bracket predicting every game right. And, it is no wonder with some upsets being quite remarkable.

No upset was more unexpected than when No. 1 seed Purdue was upset by little 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. Now I’m no geographical expert, but I’m guessing even some experts might not know where Fairleigh Dickinson is located. It turns out it is in Madison, N.J. It was not even founded until 1942, and it was a junior college for much of its existence. It has 12,000 students.

