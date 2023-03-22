Ah, the NCAA basketball tournament is now in full swing, and as always, there have already been plenty of upsets. In fact, ESPN reports that of the 20 million brackets filled out by people hoping to predict all winners, after the first round was completed, nobody had the chance to have a perfect bracket predicting every game right. And, it is no wonder with some upsets being quite remarkable.
No upset was more unexpected than when No. 1 seed Purdue was upset by little 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. Now I’m no geographical expert, but I’m guessing even some experts might not know where Fairleigh Dickinson is located. It turns out it is in Madison, N.J. It was not even founded until 1942, and it was a junior college for much of its existence. It has 12,000 students.
On the other hand, Purdue was founded in 1869 and currently has 50,000 students. It was the proverbial David-versus-Goliath story. Fairleigh closed out and won in the last moments, and poor Purdue, with visions of a national championship dancing in its head, trudged home with head down after that embarrassing loss.
Not only was the school much smaller, the basketball players were much smaller, and I’m pretty sure the paychecks were much smaller. Yes, as we all know now, college kids get paid to play ball for their respective colleges. There is nothing that says I represent old College USA better than because I’m being paid to play for them.
I suspect some of the Purdue players were getting more than $100,000 per year from their NIL contracts, which are technically contracts from entities that are not connected to the school so that the school does not really pay them but rather just a corporation or business wishing to buy the kids' likeness or advertising power. Add the fact that most of these guys could not possibly get in the college they play for if the college relied only on their SAT scores and grades, and you have a true college athlete if there ever was one.
Now if you believe the schools have nothing to do with NIL contracts, then this helps explain why many people in America believe there are 57 different genders. Anyway, schools now talk with all their boosters and get them to pool money and put up money so they can compete to get top recruits. My guess is nobody offered a single Fairleigh Dickinson player any money at all, maybe a free T-shirt and some discount McDonald’s certificates. On the other hand, I suspect Purdue’s 7-footer got some pretty hefty offers wherever he went.
We also all know money talks, but for this one day money was not talking enough and a bunch of undertalented, undersized kids took it to the Boilermakers. That’s what still makes the tournament so much fun, although I don’t know how much longer it will last as more and more money pours into the bigger schools and the little ones get less and less.
Predictably, Fairleigh Dickinson lost in the second round, but for one shining moment they were the kings.
Now the only real Cinderella left is Princeton, but they come from money and royalty, so forget whether they get any NIL or not. I’ll still pull for them, but I’d rather have seen the boys from Fairleigh pull it off. Maybe FAU can make a run, who knows? All I know is they say follow the money. As for me, I’ll be following the little guys.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.