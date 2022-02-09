He was old, and he was tired. They say life passes by in the wink of an eye. The wink was now a blink, and he was almost out of time and alone.
His wife of 61 years just sort of faded away, worn out and out of sparkle, dying three days before his birthday. His only child, Joe Jr., suffered a sudden heart attack in the driveway of his home one year to the day of his mother’s death. His grandchildren both lived in far-away states. They would call on special occasions making quick excuses why they could not talk more than a few minutes. Their lives were just taking off as his frantically reached toward its climax.
His lifelong friends had long since passed away, so now only an occasional church member stopped by to briefly say hello. Loneliness was now his constant companion. Ho-Jo, his half Jack Russell, half Rat Terrier, provided his only source of affection. He called him his Jack-Rat. Ho-Jo was a spitfire of a dog, bounding with energy, mischief, and the lifetime desire to snuggle under the old man’s chin until he entered his soul.
All his life, he owned dogs. It was a lifetime passion. There was Brutus, Spunky, Short Stop, Pitter Patter, countless others all now long gone. He loved them all, but Ho-Jo, oh Ho-Jo, was no doubt the best of them all. And now he returned from a trip to the mailbox and Ho-Jo was curled up in his tiny fleece bed and breathed no more. He cried more then than even when his wife had died as now, finally, he was all alone.
A man can die from countless afflictions — stroke, heart attack, cancer — but none more cruel than loneliness. The old man laid his head upon his pillow in the home where the phone no longer rang, voices of loved ones no longer penetrated and footsteps of Ho-JO sprung forth nevermore. And there, alone, he died of an abandoned heart.
He looked up toward the blinding white light and saw a plush green meadow bordered by the brightest lavender plants he had ever seen. He looked up to the top of a steep hill and there she stood, magnificent as the day they married, arms wide open. His son, young and strong, stood by her side with both arms held open. He rushed up the hill to feel the waiting embrace he had yearned for for so long. And as he felt the warm sweet embrace, he looked down the hill into a vast lush valley and heard it. A faint barely decipherable yip. An unmistakable yip that only a Jack-Rat could make.
As the small object began to close into his sight, he heard the barks and growls and yips of Short Stop and Spunky and all the others as Ho-Jo led the whole pack to knock him on the ground and envelope him in doggie kisses. For them, it had been a very long wait. He rolled on the ground as every lonely night, every hurt, pain, and worry rolled away forever. There was no doubt he was in heaven.
And that’s the heaven I see.
