Well, I see where the COVID-19 Nazis are now saying we may need to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas. California has banned gatherings of more than a few people and requiring any event, if celebrated, be outside and with a mask on, except for each bite you take. Also, the meal must not be served buffet style, but instead must be served with each person having their own separate plate. Lord knows, if they had only had those rules when I was growing up.
If they had those rules, I could have avoided being told every five minutes I needed a haircut by one great aunt, while the other one told me I needed to gain weight. She weighed more than 300 pounds, so I guess she knew a little about gaining weight. I, on the other hand, weighed about 95 pounds and looked like I should be on the cover of Time magazine concerning famine in Africa. I didn’t cut my hair because I knew I was destined to have no hair later in life and wanted to enjoy the free-flowing long locks as long as I could get away with it. Unfortunately, that was not a particularly long time.
I have no plans to curtail Thanksgiving, and if I could, I would throw a bigger one than ever before. But that’s just me. The mask police say we must wear the masks to reduce the rate of infection. That could be true, I suppose, but I note France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Russia have all been wearing masks since March 2020, and they each now have the highest infection rate they have ever had. Remember how bad Italy was at the beginning? They now have an infection rate twice that for the last two weeks. The masks are really paying off.
I just don’t make a very good hermit. I understand about putting someone at risk, etc., but at some point life must go on. I watch videos of folks waving to Grandma at the nursing home through the window. Grandma hasn’t seen a real person in eight months now. You can talk all day about what a nice visit it was through the window, but I’m not buying it.
Funerals are now non-existent, or sparsely attended, leaving the bereaved to just gut it out as everyone else just moves on without even a shrug. Those dying die alone, walled off from everyone they love and care about. Church has all but stopped, and often church is the only real social activity for the elderly. We are so scared of dying, we are killing our elderly in the process. If we don’t watch it, we will forget how to live while we worry about dying.
Oh, well, some will continue in lockdown mode for infinity, and that is fine with me if that is what they want. And while I will take a few precautions, Thanksgiving won’t end. Christmas will be a big event. And church will not stop. And by the way, Aunt Linda, I did gain weight. Now how do you make it stop?
