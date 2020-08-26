When I was a boy, baseball was the thing I had most on my mind. A few years later, the thing I had on my mind had nothing to do with baseballs, but it turned my attention away to other pursuits. I must admit it was a simpler time when baseball ruled.
I was a big Braves fan. This was before cable TV or satellites or even TBS. There was one game a week on the air, and it was the Saturday afternoon Game of the Week on NBC. There were one of two criteria for being on the game of the week: You were either from a big TV market like Los Angeles or New York, or you were a very good team, leading the league or close to it. The Braves were neither. There would seldom be a day when the Braves were on TV, so I listened to them on the radio.
At night I could pull them in wherever they played, and I would sit up in bed with the radio beside me at my Grandmother Susie Gamble’s house and hear the whole game until 1:30-2 in the morning when they played on the West Coadt. I don’t know why I endured such punishment. I heard them lose every way possible.
They had a great reliever named Steve Bedrosian for a couple of years. He threw it 99 to 100 miles per hour. They called him “Bed Rock.” One game he came in with two outs in the seventh with men on and struck out the batter. The next inning, the eighth, he struck out the side. The Braves were up by one run. He came back out in the ninth and struck out the first two batters. One more out and the Braves win. He walked the next batter, but they left him in — after all he had struck out six of seven batters. He promptly gave up a two-run homer and the Braves lost.
Losing became synonymous with the Atlanta Braves. It was the place where players went to watch their careers flame out. Milt Pappas, a great American League pitcher, came over one year and could not have struck me out. The great Denny McClain, the last pitcher to win 30 games in a season, came to the Braves and did not make it through the season. One year they traded for infielder Nick Esasky, who was coming off a 30-plus home run year with 100 plus RBIS. He came to spring training, got vertigo, and never played a game for the Braves, or anyone else for that matter. We lost 100 games year after year. I listened on, like a dog that gets beat but still comes slinking back up to the master.
I agonized as reports of Cecil Upshaw, the team’s other really good relief pitcher, before Bed Rock, on a day off jumped up pretending to dunk an overhead street sign, caught his ring finger on the sign and was never again much of a pitcher.
If you went to Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, you could pay $5 to sit in the upper deck and by the third inning sneak on down to seats pretty much wherever you wished to sit. I went to one game with an announced crowd of 897. They must have counted the peanut vendors and the ticket takers in that one.
Chief Noc-a-Homa still roamed around in his tepee before political correctness ran him out of town, along with what was left of common sense in the country. He even had a squaw named Hit-a-Single one year. I suspect they’d burn the stadium down now if you called a female Native American a “squaw” or “Hit-a-Single.” I adored them and even got the chief’s autograph ... Chief Levi Walker for those who wish to know such things. He did not appear to be offended in the least to me.
Pitchers would still bean you if you hit a home run and then showed off afterwards and everyone agreed they ought to back in those days. Running over a catcher at home plate was considered good, tough ball and players chewed tobacco, dipped snuff and smoked cigarettes in the dugout. I watched it all and ended up doing none of that.
The Braves are now much better, and you can watch them seven days a week. But now all pro sports are political platforms, and I don’t watch sports to have some guy that can hit a ball tell me about social issues or anything else for that matter. So I don’t watch ‘em any more. But some nights I stare at the night table and remember when there was a little boy who hung on every word as Milo Hamilton said, “That balls outa here, it’s gone, home run Braves.” Sadly, innocence lost can never be regained and those days are gone forever.
