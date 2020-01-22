I went to Disney World this weekend with the now teen-aged kids. They have been several times in the past, but always as more or less children. They are now much more sophisticated and unlikely to drool on the person in line beside them.
Unfortunately, I am now more likely to drool on the person beside me as my days free from the nursing home become shorter and shorter. It is important to know standing-in-line etiquette at Disney World ‘cause you are sure going to spend a lot of time standing around in line.
I hate standing around in line. Disney has some great rides, but I wouldn’t wait three hours to meet the Pope. Well, actually, I would not wait three minutes to meet the Pope, but you get the picture. There is nothing you can do without waiting in line. And there is nothing to do while waiting in line except look at your cellphone or look at other people. Cellphones eventually run out of juice. People-watching never loses its juice.
I am convinced the world’s worst-dressed people all gather together each year and then draw straws to see which ones will attend Disney World each day.
Rule No. 1 seems to be that if you are grossly overweight, or just plain gross in general, you should dye your hair some outrageous color like purple or freaky orange. I guess this draws attention from the obvious so that folks say to themselves, "Look at the color of her hair ... my gosh" instead of, "Look at her ... my gosh."
Now understand, I make this statement while I was tooling around in a worn-out shirt and shorts that looked like they came from the Salvation Army after a clearance sale, and these were the ones that did not sell so they gave them away. I also had on the new fancy tennis shoes that one does not need to tie the laces because they spring closed, all on their own, except mine don’t spring much because my German Shepard puppy ate the laces out of the one shoe, so they have no laces at all, and disabled the other shoe's laces, too. Several times during the trip, people offered me their change, or a dollar bill, suspecting I might be homeless.
I must state here and now that some type legislation must be passed -- and soon -- concerning Yoga and stretch pants. I admire the genius who first convinced women these were appropriate everyday wear and fashionable. But the craze is out of hand. I stood behind two women in mortal fear that the Yoga material would fail, and I would be swept away like a South American mining dam accident. Those lines are tight at Disney. I doubt I would survive such an event.
I don’t know how I will eventually be exiting this Earth, but I am sure I do not want it to be due to a Yoga pants malfunction.
Thank God, as of this writing, men do not have Yoga pants, or I would be forced to barricade myself inside my home, refusing to leave even for essentials. But -- Earth to the men of this world -- just because a T-shirt is tight on you does not mean you are muscular and well-developed. You are fat. Yes, fat, fat, fat. There, I said it. No, the T-shirt is not a double XL because they run small in this particular brand. The T-shirt is double XL because you run extra-large in your species, and it is not because you are a late bloomer that developed late in life. Buy a T-shirt that fits, if they make one that large, or do not wear one. Remember there are children in the park. Some of these sights could require years of therapy to undo.
I could go on and on. Plaids with stripes and belly button rings that no one can see because they point down and under. Uncombed hair and wayward mustaches. And the men looked even worse. Unwashed, unshaved, but not unadorned. Nose rings, nipple rings, eyebrow rings, tongue rings, tattoos galore.
What the heck ... to each his own. Next time, I’m going to wear something comfortable, like men’s Yoga pants. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
