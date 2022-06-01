What I have to say today is serious. And, in some ways, unpleasant. I ask you to read this all the way through as it may anger you, or make you defensive. I’m not trying to criticize anyone, but we have a crisis of violence in this country and there is a root connection to what is at least a good portion of the problem. School shootings are only a sliver of the entire epidemic.
Now, why is violence so prevalent these days, especially gun violence? Is it because so many people have access to all types of weapons? In the ’50s and ’60s, every teenage kid had a gun in their truck or car, and we didn’t have this type of violence then. Is it because we took prayer out of school and the mention of any Christian faith from most things? Is it because a larger and larger percentage of people identify as having no religious beliefs whatsoever?
I suspect all of those things have helped to ramp up violent behavior, but there is one glaring statistic that points to one dominant causation. That stat concerns the ever-increasing rearing of children in single-parent homes. Now before anyone gets up in arms and says “Wait, I was reared by a single mom and I turned out fine,” let me point out that I’m not saying every kid reared this way will be bad or criminal. But it increases the odds greatly.
Multiple studies by reputable organizations, including Duke University, the Texas Department of Corrections, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and countless scholars have found the following statistics to be true and accurate: (1) 85% of all children with behavior disorders come from a single-parent home; (2) 90% of all teenage runaways come from a single-parent home; (3) 80% of all youthful rapists come from a single-parent home; (4) 72% of youthful murderers come from a single-parent home; (5) 63% of all suicides and 85% of all prisoners come from single-parent homes; (7) a person is four times as likely to be in poverty from a single-parent home than a two-parent home: 44 poverty single versus 12% two-parent; (7) a teen is seven times more likely to be pregnant than if from a two-parent home; (8) 71% of all high school dropouts are from a single-parent home; (9) twice as likely to do drugs, 90% of gang members, 75% of all kids in rehab.
A very liberal study by Smith and Jarjovre titled “Social Structure and Criminal Victimization” says, “The proportion of single-family homes in a community predicts its rate of violence and burglary, while poverty level does not.”
You need only look at the rate of single-family homes and it will tell you the crime rate. The top 50 most crime-ridden cities in America are also among the top for children reared by single parents. Detroit tops the list, and it has a 71% single-parent rate. A San Francisco study by Harper and Mclanahan said, “The strongest predictor of whether a person will end up in prison is that they were raised by a single parent.”
These stats have held true through the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, 2010s and present. If you want to increase bad outcomes in every category discussed above, continue to follow a single-parent model.
Now the most alarming statistic of all. According to FBI statistics, African American males are somewhere around seven to eight times more likely to commit murder than a Caucasian male and 10 to 11 times more likely than an Asian American. The same holds true for other violent crimes. Does this mean African American males are more dangerous than other populations? Statistically yes. But an interesting thing happens when one adjusts the stats slightly.
If the murder and crime rate for Caucasians and African Americans are compared for only those reared by a two-parent home, guess what happens? The crime rates are identical. The disparity comes not because of race, or income levels, or geographic area, but only from the higher percentage of single-parent homes, which are above 75% in the African American population, about 25% in the Caucasian and less than 10% in the Asian American population. See the correlation?
So if you want to tackle the problem, start by tackling the myth that either way is on equal footing. It is not. If you want to continue to have rates of all of these undesirable outcomes, then continue on but these rates are immovable. The higher the single homes, the higher the rate of each problem, always.
And, again, I understand large percentages of single-reared kids have done fine, but a much higher rate than those with two-family rearing have not. Saying I came from a single-family home and did fine is not logical in trying to compare the two anymore than saying “I smoked all my life and did not get cancer so smoking, or not smoking, has the same results.”
Well over half the folks who smoke will not get lung cancer, but a whole lot higher percentage will get cancer than non-smokers. Same for child rearing. So either start preaching the truth for change, or get used to what you’ve been getting.
