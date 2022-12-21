...A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD
TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY
THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind
chills are expected across southeast Alabama, southwest and south
central Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.
Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall after the front late
Thursday night and Friday morning with a brief hard freeze
possible in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be in
the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday.
Wind Chills: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to
40 mph Friday will result in afternoon wind chills in the teens
and 20s. Saturday morning's wind chills will fall into the single
digits and teens area-wide with some spots in southeast Alabama
and southwest Georgia near zero. Wind Chill Advisories will very
likely be needed.
Safety: Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take time now
to protect exposed outdoor water pipes. Ensure people, pets, and
plants have adequate warmth and shelter. This prolonged period of
near or below freezing temperatures could cause extra stress on
unprotected people, pets, and uninsulated outdoor pipes. If using
portable space heaters, practice fire safety and keep heaters away
from flammables. If traveling away from the area, ensure safety
precautions are taken before leaving town. Continue to monitor the
forecast over the next several days.
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
The Christmas season is, of course, upon us. And it is time to celebrate with long-held traditions. Unless you live in Florida ... Lake County, Florida, to be exact.
It appears Mr. Richard Atchison has had enough of the traditional Christmas celebrations. This week he got into a marital dispute with his wife. I am sure that is not unique to Lake County, Florida. He was initially angry because his wife asked him to help make dinner. I can certainly understand why that might set a man off. The nerve of a woman to ask a man to assist in cooking.
Soon the disagreement spilled over into the kitchen sink, where Richard reported his wife took things too far by splashing him with dirty sink water. This action, according to Richard, caused him to “lose his temper.”
So Richard packed his things and went outside to his vehicle. I’m with Richard. Enough is enough. First you want me to cook dinner, and then you go and splash me with sink water. Dirty sink water at that. No marriage can be expected to survive such a double indignity.
The plan, I think, was to leave to parts unknown and leave all this hatred behind. But Richard just had to go back inside one last time. I don’t know why, but all good argument stories always involve deciding to go back inside one last time. Richard explained he went back inside because “I had been drinking.”
Well, there you have it. The final piece to the puzzle. “I had been drinking.” I may have that phrase carved on my tombstone. When a man is drinking, he must go back inside one more time and have one last word. I think it is written in the Constitution, “A drunk man must have the last word.”
Thus, ill-advised as it was, Richard stormed back in like the soldiers at Normandy. His wife responded by attempting to leave. Women, for reasons unknown to me, tend to flee from last-word drunks.
Richard knew a man cannot have the last word unless he makes sure the woman remains to hear the last word. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so Richard picked up the fully decorated Christmas tree and threw it like a spear at his fleeing wife. Reports say, if nothing else, he has a good arm, as he struck her with the tree.
There go the heirloom ornaments. He then blocked her from leaving. I think he may have had the last word, but it is hard to tell as he is currently in the Lake County jail with an $8,000 bail for assault.
I suggest the family scrape up the $8,000 and bail Richard out. We all make mistakes. The tree was probably one of those you have to turn one side to the wall because it had a hole in it anyway. There is still time to buy a new tree, new decorations, and maybe Richard now has a newfound affection for cooking. Who knows? It is Christmas, and miracles do happen.
By the way, the name of the trailer park where this happened (y’all did know this was a trailer park fight, didn’t you?) is Fruitland Park. Yep, they are throwing Christmas trees and refusing to cook in Fruitland. I’ll stay here in south Georgia, thank you. Just don’t ask me to cook when I’m anywhere near the Christmas tree.
