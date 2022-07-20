I am not 100% sure, but I think the very time-honored tradition of teenagers, and younger adults, dating is in great danger of completely unraveling. I do see folks still together, but the way they get together is a startling change from days gone by.
When I was growing up, which some people say never really completely occurred, as a pre-high-schooler you would ask a girl to go steady with you. This meant she would wear your ID bracelet, and all the world would know she was yours. You would only go steady with someone to whom you were very attracted and with whom you had a relationship building already. So, normally you’d get your best friend Joe to tell her best friend Suzy that you wanted to go steady with Cindy. Cindy would then let Suzy know up or down and then tell Joe.
Waiting on the response was sort of like watching a gladiator movie and waiting to see if the emperor would motion thumbs up or down. If up, within a few days you might eventually even talk to the girl who was now your steady.
In high school, you actually had to call the girl and ask her out. This was pre-cellphone, pre-answering machines, and pre-caller ID. Thank God for that. On many occasions, I called 10 times and hung up before there was an answer, then finally getting the nerve to let it ring through and I’d babble around until finally asking if they wanted to go out Friday night. Of course, the girl knew the minute she answered why I called and this invite was soon coming. What she did not know was who was calling when she picked up the phone. It could be her dream guy or it could end up being some dork, like me.
I’ve been told all kinds of excuses for why someone could not go out. My college roommate was once told, over the phone by a potential date, that she would love to go out Friday night but she had to wash her hair that night. What terrible luck to have asked her out on an already scheduled hair-washing night.
Nowadays you can’t call a girl’s house 72 times in a row without an answer. She’ll see caller ID and know it was you. Next thing you know, you have a restraining order out. It works both ways, though. Girls used to not answer the phone, figuring you were calling and later made up some excuse that they were not home. But now, with cellphones, she can’t claim she did not know it was you calling.
I guess they can claim their phone was lost, or battery dead, but most folks now can’t survive more than 10 minutes without a working cellphone, so I doubt that excuse would ring very true.
I’m not sure any of that really even matters. I have two teenagers, and I don’t think anyone calls for a date anyway. I’m not sure how they meet, and I’m not sure I want to know. They seem to just gather up like a school of fish or something. They definitely would never call the home phone to ask someone out. Nothing was worse than calling to ask a girl out and getting her father answering the phone. Normally you at least kinda’ knew her father. I’ve hung up when dad answered on more than one occasion rather than face the expected awkward conversation.
I suppose I’m just glad I missed out on the newer version of the dating game. I prefer to be lied to and then convince myself, “You know she really may have been out of town for three straight months.” But now, if they don’t want you, I suspect you know it. I guess every generation has its challenges. The one before me had to, horror of horrors, ask someone out face to face. This generation will figure it out. I only hope it’s not on hair-washing night.
