So now they go and tell me Superman is bisexual. Yes, that’s right, Superman will now have a male lover in the newest comic book edition.
In all my years as a kid reading comics and Superman, I don’t think even once I worried about Superman’s sex life. But here we are in the 21st century, and we must interject sexual relationships in all we do. If they made Dick and Jane readers for first-graders these days, I guess the name Dick would stand for something a whole lot different than his name in today’s world.
I can only venture to guess what they will do with The Lone Ranger and Tonto or Batman and Robin. Barney, Fred, Wilma and Betty will probably become swingers. Lord knows what the Jetson’s may do way out in the future.
I don’t know, but it just seems we have lost all concepts of civility and what is appropriate. We’re lost in this “it is OK to do whatever I want to do” attitude and don’t dare judge me. If taken far enough, nothing, and I mean nothing, becomes off limits, including murder, robbery, molestation. Remember, don’t judge me. What a crock of you know what.
We are fast becoming a nation of crassness. I was in the grocery store a few days ago and saw a young female about 20 wearing a very tight pink romper, you know a one-piece top with shorts that used to be only for 3-year-olds but now grown women wear them and act like they are 3. On one leg it said “F….k” and on the other leg it said “You.” Now, exactly what I am to say to this delightful 80 pounds overweight bundle of sunshine when I meet her in the store and her greeting is “f….k you?” “Well, good morning and the same to you?”
I see films of ball games where the fans chant “F…k Joe Biden.” Now I’m no fan of the president, but since when do we in unison at mass gatherings use such language? Don’t get me wrong, I’m no angel and that word and many more have crossed my lips way more than they should have. But when I grew up, you never said something like that in front of women or children. You didn’t use that type of language in casual conversation. But now children go to naval yards and the Navy men blush at the way the children talk.
I recently saw where there is controversy over the University of Alabama continuing to play Dixieland Delight by the group Alabama. And, not for the reason you might suspect. It appears students now substitute that f-word in the song to apply to opposing schools and sing it to the top of their lungs. Apparently, all the old alumni happily join in. There is nothing like going to a ballgame and having granny sing “F you” to the opposing team to get her team motivated. Must be motivating, given the record of Bama in football lately. I may recommend Auburn start doing the same thing. Singing “Weagle weagle, War damn Eagle” ain’t exactly burning up the turnip patch for us these days.
I also see folks wearing T-shirts that say “I hate people.” Well, now that is certainly a real conversation starter. I understand the sentiment at times myself, but if you wear that logo proclaiming you hate everybody, what if you run into an old girlfriend and wish to rekindle the flame. She draws nearer to you and then sees “I hate people,” turns and walks away.
I just don’t know, but if we really want everybody to quit being divided, maybe, just maybe, we could start with a little less divisive language. But I still might suggest that Auburn start playing “Dixieland Delight.”
