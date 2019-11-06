America, as we know, was built by entrepreneurs seeking their fame and fortune. Sometimes it happened by sheer hard work, and other times by raw strokes of luck. But Americans have always been ready to act and make money when the opportunity presents itself.
Once asked how he got so rich while others were just getting by, John D. Rockefeller once famously said, “Some people strike oil, others don’t.” He ended up the richest man in the world. In today’s dollar he would be worth more than a trillion dollars. That is what happens when you corner the petroleum market, until the government decides they have to break your company up because it is more powerful than the government.
I’m not sure Jayson Gonzalez of Minnesota is the next Rockefeller, but he was off to a good start. He would go to neighboring Iowa each weekend and buy 100 boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. He paid $8 per box of a dozen and then sold them for between $17 and $20 per box. That means he made $9 to $12 a box times 100, so he made $900 to $1200 a weekend selling doughnuts. And here I am, working myself to death while he makes almost six figures selling doughnuts to college kids.
Now I am sure there may be an easier job somewhere in America. I suppose selling doughnuts to Grateful Dead concertgoers might be a little easier. Standing outside a Weight Watchers weekly meeting and waiting for the participants to come outside might be an easier sale. But college kids are a pretty good market. Standing outside pot dispensaries in Colorado and other places weed is legal would also be a good place to rack up sales.
But alas, there may no longer be $1,000 weekends for poor Mr. Gonzales. Krispy Kreme found out he was buying their doughnuts and reselling them after a local paper ran an article about what he was doing. Note to Mr. Gonzales: Never reveal your trade secrets in the local paper.
Gonzalez says legal counsel for Krispy Kreme wrote him a letter demanding he cease and desist from reselling the donuts as it posed a liability risk to the company. They demanded he shut down operations. Don’t you love lawyer language ... “shut down operations?” For crying out loud he was driving 200 miles in a car, buying doughnuts and reselling them. Some operation.
A company spokesperson said, “We are investigating the situation.” Say what? Investigating what? A guy buys doughnuts and resells them. I’m taking a wild guess the folks buying them probably have a pretty good idea old Jayson did not bake them from scratch the morning of the sale.
It is also important to note Minnesota does not have a single Krispy Kreme in the entire state. I know ... the horror of it all. These folks stay holed up from October until July each year and have not a clue what a Krispy Kreme doughnut can do for you in such circumstances. If they had Krispy Kreme doughnuts, they never would have elected Jesse Ventura as governor. I’m told the first man to Antarctica took Krispy Kreme doughnuts with him. I don’t swear that to be a fact, as I can’t remember his name, and I did not always listen in history class. But if I went to Antarctica, I would take them.
I am baffled as to what liability the lawyers see in this. I may apply for a job as a Krispy Kreme lawyer, as it appears they don’t have much to do. I bet Dunkin Donuts lawyers are too busy to harass college kids for reselling doughnuts. What’s next? How about a restraining order against Boy Scouts and church groups? Oh, well, Jayson took it all in stride. He says, “Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else is meant to be.”
Maybe so, but if nothing else pops up, Weight Watchers gets out at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.