Back when I was a child, everyone pretty much went to church at least sometimes. If Charles Manson had been raised near Parrott, he may have still turned out to be a mass murderer but he would know several quotes from the Bible and that the preacher sure could drone on and on. His father might have been a drunken scoundrel, but even he would have gone to church on Easter and Christmas.
I’m afraid many people now have never graced the door of a church. Listen, I know going to church does not make you saved, and the church is full of sinners. But I have to believe we would be better off if folks at least got a sprinkling every now and then of good ole Southern gospel preaching.
You see, for the most part people are motivated by reward or fear. Pretty simple. All things come down to one or the other. You work hard because you think you will be rewarded with more money. You take out the garbage because you are fearful mama will beat you to death if you don’t. You tell a girl how pretty she is and how smart you think she is because you think she will reward you at the end of the night. You don’t go too far because you fear her daddy will beat you half to death.
Of the two, I am convinced fear is the greater motivator. Trust me, no human alive can promote fear better than a Southern Baptist preacher. Forget being rewarded by going to Heaven. Forget being rewarded with Earthly good fortune for doing good deeds. Forget the pleasure and reward from helping others. Those are all well and good but only one thing, and one thing only, will motivate a preteen youth. Hell.
Yes. I said it. I spent the formative years of my youth in mortal fear that I might at any moment die and go to hell. The one place where the preacher said there was eternal torment and damnation. I did not want to be tormented forever. I tossed and turned at night, afraid I’d be struck down and God would say, “ T, why did you take Mark’s Hot Wheel car home with you? You know it was not yours. I don’t want to do this, but you are going to forever damnation right beside your buddy John, who stole the Snickers bar from the Dawson Pharmacy. You knew better.”
My stomach would hurt so bad thinking about this very real possibility that I could not even eat my sweet tarts and ice cream cone. I searched for a way out. The preacher said forever, and man that sounded like a long time .
In seventh grade, all the boys struggled with whether we would “do it” before marriage if a really hot girl wanted to. We all swore we would not, lest we be sent to the ring of fire. Then, we found out it can also get pretty hot in the back seat of a ’75 Mercury Marquis or Ford Gran Torino. Then the battle of risk vs. reward really heated up. Some passed, some did not. It seemed to me that God should at least understand some temptations were more difficult to resist than others and at least give a mulligan or two before casting us into the lake of fire. But then came alcohol, and greed, and hunger for power, and all the rest.
And I began to understand why fear might be needed to resist the temptations. The preacher said “forever lost, separated from all you loved, constant pain, never any pleasure, turmoil and grief your only friends.” And my stomach hurt, and I rolled in the bed and I promised to do better.
Preachers don’t talk about hell too much anymore. Maybe they need to, but please wait until I get through with my ice cream and sweet tarts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.