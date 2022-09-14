Recently, while out to eat celebrating my father’s birthday, I was discussing the new restaurant we were eating at with friends. I noted that chefs and fancy places often try too hard to make new and imaginative dishes when the good ‘ole tried and true dish is often the best.

We were talking about things like French fries with sugar on them. I mean, a really perfectly cooked French fry doesn’t need anything else. It is like bacon, sort of perfect by itself. What does need help is things like broccoli and asparagus. When I get broccoli, it should come smothered in Kristy Kreme donuts. I’d eat a lot of broccoli then.

