Every day I become more and more proud of the people we send to Congress. National polls now show the approval rate for our congressmen and women is somewhere around 20%. I am astounded at this number. Not because it is so low, but that 20% of Americans still approve of them.
The news is now full of the story of Katie Hill, a California Democratic elected freshman congresswoman. She was, by most accounts, a rising star until marital troubles hit, followed by the release of nude photos, pictures of her suggesting she was smoking a bong and one showing a Celtic cross tattoo near her very private area like those typically worn by Nazis in World War II. A British tabloid published these photographs, and she responded by threatening to sue the paper. And, as can only happen in California, the state attorney general said they might file criminal charges against the paper for “exposing” the Congresswoman. Both literally and figuratively, I suppose. I doubt the British paper cared as they don’t live in California, but who knows.
All of that is well and good, but I was most interested in the revelation that married Ms. Hill was involved in a throuple relationship. Yes, a throuple. For those not necessarily enlightened like constituents in California, myself included, a throuple is “a long-term sexual relationship among three people.” I mean, who knew such a thing existed? In Georgia, we just call that adultery. I’m pretty sure a good bit of that goes on around here, but I don’t know too many people in a throuple. I may start asking around. There could be an uncovered throuple going on in my neighborhood for all I know.
The congresswoman lived with her husband and a girl named Morgan Desjardins, and Morgan is the one that completed the throuple. Now to be fair, when Hill ran, she openly admitted she was bisexual and that did not faze her voters. The interesting thing is her district had been Republican for more than 30 years when she won, and the district was, according to all sources, considered a swing district. Well, I have to say it is definitely a “swing-er” district at least.
I thought this was sort of an isolated incident but then saw an article in Women’s Health discussing throuples. You have to read magazines like Women’s Health if you hope to stay up on topics like throuples. Women’s Health says throuples could be a good idea, but then again they never talked with my wife about such a thing.
Anyway, they warn there are two dangerous things that may happen in a throuple. First, the parties may get jealous. Oh boy, the ugly green monster always rears his ugly head about the time the party gets started. I wonder how many hours of research they did to figure that part out. The divorce rate for two folks is high enough; I shudder to think about throuple rates of failure. No telling what a throuple divorce may entail.
The second problem, according to Women’s Health, is two of the throuple members will take sides against the other member of the throuple. Listen, it is bad enough arguing with a woman when it is one on one. I know men are at a distinct disadvantage arguing with a woman, but two on one? Man, who in their right mind would sign up for that?
I may never learn all there is to know about throuples. Ms. Hill has now resigned from Congress, which may be a good thing. Just imagine if she had remained, climbed on up the ladder and got elected president. What would we call her husband and Morgan, the First Throuple? I wish Katie, Morgan, and the husband, if he is still around, good luck in the pursuit of happiness by throuple. I think I’ll just leave that idea in California.