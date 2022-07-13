The world continues to get crazier, and now I read where a man in Oklahoma contends he killed his fishing partner because of Bigfoot. I’ve seen some pretty elaborate murder defenses in my day, but this one may take the cake.
I’ve always thought one could maybe use the gnat defense in south Georgia. You know, you’ve been sweating and working with your hands tied up with wrenches in a tight spot, under your old beat-up car with grease all over your hands, and the gnats start to try and take you away. You can’t swat them away because of all the grease on your hands and, besides, you would drop the wrench you’re holding that it took 15 minutes to finally get on the bolt that some MIT engineer placed in a spot so tight you can barely get the wrench to it. So, like a jackass in a hailstorm, you have to just sit there and take it.
Well, you finally get through, drenched with sweat and covered in grease and dirt and your wife comes in and says, “Why did you get grease all over the kitchen sink? Couldn’t you have washed off outside? You are so inconsiderate after all the work I did to clean this kitchen up.”
At about this point a good Lifetime movie is seconds from reality. The man snaps, does what he shouldn’t do but wants to do, as the gnats have pushed him to the breaking point.
But back to the Bigfoot defense.
It seems Larry Sanders was in Pontotoc County, Okla., fishing with his buddy. I don’t know anything about Pontotoc, but I’m willing to bet it does not have a Ruth Chris’s Steak House but does have a Dollar General or two. They were actually noodling in the river.
Now stop right there. Anyone noodling already is missing a few spokes on the bicycle wheel. To noodle one must stick their own arm up in a hole on the bank of the river — underwater mind you — in hopes of pulling out a large catfish. Sometimes you do. Other times you pull out a missing finger or a 5 foot moccasin. I have not seen official statistics, but I’m guessing no Rhodes Scholar has ever noodled. I mean I’m from Terrell County, Georgia, and we only got color TV about 10 years ago here, but even we know you can catch a catfish with a cane pole and a worm. Better the worm have a bad day than my hand have a bad day, I always say.
Sanders reports his buddy summoned Bigfoot and, well, what can you do under those circumstances, so he killed him? The sheriff did report that it appeared Sanders was under the influence of something. Well, I do declare! The man is noodling in a river in rural Oklahoma, and they suspect he may be under the influence? This sheriff could be the next Columbo.
I’d be a lot more surprised if he were noodling sober. If noodling sober, I’d suggest he be evaluated for a mental disorder.
But the defense of the case could get very interesting as it appears Bigfoot may be an important and necessary witness. I suspect he may be hard to subpoena. It’s also hard to believe Sanders did not know his friend occasionally might summon Bigfoot. I mean if they are tight enough friends to noodle together, surely he would have mentioned this trick sometime earlier.
So I fear there may have been an argument that got out of control. The friend then said, well this does it, I’m summoning Bigfoot, and the rest is a sad story of a murder case with a unique defense. Just goes to show no good ending ever comes from noodling or seeing Bigfoot.
