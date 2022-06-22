I am afraid the English language and writing is under a full-scale frontal assault, and proper English may soon go the way of the do-do bird. I am certainly not a model of well-spoken English, but I did matriculate under the distinguished English teacher Laura West. She would be proud that I used the word matriculate and even spelled it correctly.
Ms. West was brilliant, exacting, charming, witty, harsh and the consummate English teacher. Her diction was impeccable. I doubt she ever misplaced a comma in her life. I just add one here and there to look like I know what I am doing. She knew when to use a semicolon. I’m not sure what a semicolon really is. She would never end a sentence with is. I just did, twice.
She could converse for days about all types of literature from great classics like “The Iliad” to straight trash romance novels. She was quick to correct anyone who dared to butcher the English language, which in my high school class was pretty much every day.
I’d tell her, “Ms. West, you know ain’t ain’’t no word.” I could actually see her head slowly begin to explode over the double, make that triple, negative sentence. It gave me great pleasure to do such a thing. I don’t think she found it nearly so pleasurable, but eventually she began to realize I was only kidding. Well, kidding about the triple negative, I still sprinkled ain’t into my everyday conversation, much to her dismay.
But in today’s world I think Ms. West’s head really would explode. I can barely read anything people write these days. I read Facebook Posts that are 30 lines long without a single period, comma, nothing! Folks just spout out a constant stream of conscience thought without any punctuation. I’m pretty sure this no punctuation is the wave of the future. I would have made better grades under Ms. West if that had been the case when I was in school.
Adding to the misery, words don’t mean what they use to mean. Try singing a song about the gay old times you had and see how people look at you. I wouldn’t even think of naming a son Dick these days. If someone now talks about a crack, I immediately assume somebody is going to rehab. I’m afraid to post a picture on internet of a rainbow for fear somebody will conclude I’ve had a change in lifestyle.
I’m now being told I need to refer to some individuals as they or them. Say what? How does one person become a they or them? I’ll stick to just addressing everyone with “How are y’all doing.” We all know y’all is singular, or plural, or whatever you want it to be. I could also just say “How are your mama and them?” but I guess that would be very confusing. Them could be only one person or many, and now I’m being told we should not say mama, but rather birthing parent. “How are your birthing parent and them?” doesn’t really have the same ring to it.
Worse yet, fathers are now being referred to as non-gestational parents. First of all, I don’t even know what gestational means, but I guess we are talking about carrying the baby to birth, so I’m relegated to being non-gestational, which suits me just fine. To think I was able only last Sunday to celebrate another non-gestational parent day. Even more confounding is the call to now refer to breast feeding as chest feeding. Yes, oh my yes, the all-important inclusive spectra rears its ugly head again. It doesn’t matter that only people with breasts can breast feed children, we must pretend that those who only have a chest may do so, too. Although I do have a few buddies who have impressive breasts, I doubt a baby would be very happy chest feeding from them.
Oh, Ms. West, I miss you still and appreciate that you taught me as much as I would allow to be learned about the English language. But as for today’s world, they ain’t learned much English yet.
