In the new world of COVID-19 sports there are now all kinds of events that are televised but have no fans at the actual event. NASCAR has races, but nobody is in the stands. I’m not sure if that is because they are not allowed or if nobody goes to see them anymore after all their ridiculous stuff going on. They are talking about baseball with no fans and college football without the fans. I wonder, does a male Florida Gator football fan still wear blue jeans shorts to watch a game if it is only on TV?
Having no fans takes all the fun out of the whole dadgum thing. How can I enjoy an Auburn-Alabama game without having some drunk spill a rum and coke on me in in the third quarter? I’ll miss being barked at by 55-year-old men with 60-pound guts dressed in red and black. Nothing says college degree like getting on your hands and knees and barking.
Of course, I will miss my own Auburn fans as well. We picked out the colors for our team that are least likely to ever be worn for any other reason, orange and blue. I have many orange and blue outfits. I’d venture a guess that all the rest of the world has like three. I’ll miss our humongous video screen that allows me to pay to go to the game and then actually watch it on TV, never actually seeing a thing that happened on the field. I’ll miss the cheerleaders because, well, I really like gymnastics.
But I suppose fans will eventually return to the stands. One place they will return is the golf course. Golf returned to play sooner than most sports and did so without fans present. Of course if they were present, you might not know it because the fans are required to be real quiet. You see, it is very hard to hit a golf ball, which is sitting still on the ground right in front of you, if any sound occurs. Professional golfers will blow a fuse over a camera’s click as they swing. The smallest sound can result in catastrophe for the highly skilled athletes. A simple whisper may cause a drive to go wayward 50 yards. It is sort of like the wings of a butterfly may cause a change in wind speed across the ocean.
Heaven itself may fall if the slightest sound is made during a putt. You see the ball is lying still on the ground some 15 feet from a hole where it must be hit. Any sound could change its direction by 2, 3 even 5 feet.
Now understand, all other sports do not require silence, but they, of course, are not as dependent upon absolute concentration like golf. It does not take much concentration to hit a baseball travelling 99 miles per hour from 60.6 feet away so crowd noise there is fine. You can yell “Your mother is a ---” right before they swing, but it has no effect.
Throwing a football 40 yards into a one foot window with a 330 pound guy barreling in on you who happens to run a 4.7 40 does not require much concentration either. So yell away. Shooting a ball into a basket from 30 feet away that is half an inch smaller than the basket with a guy 6’9” jumping in your face requires no concentration. So not only can fans yell at you, but other players can direct trash talk at you the whole time as well.
I say it is time to change. Bring back the fans and let them trash talk the golfers. I play golf in south Georgia. My buddies trash talk me and say things like, “I bet you can’t make that 5 foot putt for a 9.” I hate that type of trash talk. I also play with a swarm of gnats around my face. If I can do that, the pros ought to be able to put up with a little noise when they play. They could have cheerleaders saying, “Sink it, Phil, sink it” as Phil tries to make the putt to send the Masters into a playoff. I can hardly wait. If only the golf folks will listen and let it happen.
