I realize COVID-19 has already turned the world upside down, and now they go and tell me there are ants from a Russian nuclear weapons bunker in Poland that have escaped into the wild. It appears the ants were trapped in the bunker for years and lived by cannibalizing each other, mating, and then the new babies feeding off the old corpses, etc.
I believe I read these were actually wood ants. I’m thankful to hear this because if they were fire ants, I’d go ahead and tell you I’m checking out. 2020 has been rough enough without nuclear-powered fire ants. Next thing you know, I’ll read gnats having developed the ability to sting and bite, in which case south Georgia will officially be declared uninhabitable.
Somewhere in all of this is a good country song. The problem is there are no good country songs anymore. Well, I mean there are some good country songs, but they lean toward raising hell, drinking beer and going to the creek with a country girl wearing cut-off shorts. I’m talking about a good old she’s-cheating-on-me-and-I’m-going-to drink-myself-to-death song. Or I’m talking about I-got-caught-cheatin’-and-now-she’s-left-me-for-some-low-life-loser-that-at-least-is-not-cheatin’-and-I’m-closin’-down-the-bar ... again song.
You can’t beat “She’s Acting Single and I’m Drinking Double” for a good country song. What else needs to be said? The song says, “She makes up her face and then she makes up a lie.” I promise you, Shakespeare never wrote anything as meaningful as that. Thoreau may have written about finding peace in the woods, but George Jones wrote “He Stopped Loving her Today.” Back in the country hey-day, country talked about you don’t know about lonely until it’s chiseled in stone. And now all I hear is “shake that money maker” and “I love beer.”
What about “She got the Gold Mine and I Got the Shaft?” Now that’s poetry at its finest. If Ms. Laura West, my 12th-grade English teacher, had taught that, I might now be teaching English at Oxford. But, oh no, we read, “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.” I don’t know how many ways there were to love thee, but there were about 68 ways to fall asleep reading about it.
But it isn’t just country music. Soul and pop used to really rock your world with sad love songs, and I’ll never give up ballads. When “Alone Again, Naturally” came out, they should have required a suicide warning on the label. Teddy Pendergrass sang, “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” and made your woman love you. Billy Vera and the Beaters were one-hit wonders with “At This Moment” when he wailed, “I’d subtract 20 years from my life,” ... if he could just get back with her. Now, Bruno Mars says he’d catch a grenade for you. Somehow that just ain’t the same.
I’m sure a new real swooning song will come out before long. Until then, I’ll keep working on my surefire No. 1 hit song favorite, “I Could Forget Her if I Could Just Remember Her Name.”
