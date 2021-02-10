Like most of America, I watched the Super Bowl Sunday night even though I did not care who won. Near the end of the game, my neighbor texted my daughter that “wild dogs were roaming the neighborhood and we better get any of our animals inside right away.”
I always appreciate help from the neighbors. I also appreciate panicked messages devoid of essential information. I did not know if we had wild dogs in our yard, like the wild dogs of Africa, or just a runaway dachshund out on a lark. It could be a lunatic pit bull or a berserk Doberman. Was it two dogs or 20? Who knew?
This partial information led to a hurried count of my animals. The Chihuahua was in my lap, so I deemed him safe. The 16-year-old rat terrier was asleep by the fire. The solid black German Shepard, named Stink, was by my side. I quickly determined she should be thrust outside to face the dangers of the wild dogs. She’s pretty tough, and somebody needs to be out front in case they decide to attack me. I may die a violent death, but it will not be due to wild dogs roaming in my yard.
Next was a count of the cats. Boneless, the female cat with a broken tail was accounted for, but Motorboat, the 15-pound tiger-striped tabby, was nowhere to be seen. My daughter found him as a kitten by an abandoned house. He wandered up meowing to her, half-starved, eyes shut from infection and near death. She called me and begged me to bring him home. I relented, but said he would have to go to the barn with the horses if he survived. Four years later he’s still waiting to go to the barn and spends most of his day laying on whoever is trying to get something done. His name is Motorboat because he constantly purrs and so loud you have to turn up the TV. My daughter nicknamed him “My Son,” and now he was missing while wild dogs rampaged through the neighborhood.
The entire family entered the darkness near midnight calling for My Son and afraid at the same time of being mauled by a pack of rabid canines. He always comes when called and generally hangs out with the dogs, loping along beside them. But this night, no Motorboat. My daughter was in full-blown panic mode running up and down everywhere, calling for My Son.
I decided I needed a weapon in case I ran into the wild dogs, so I tried to enter the mini-van to get a pistol I left in the glove box. It was locked, so I was forced to pick up a golf club. If I had to slug a dog with the three iron, he would almost be assured of slicing to the right once struck by my swing. We continued to call out for what seemed like forever. No response. There was no choice but to wait until daylight and hope the cat was in a tree or hiding under the house.
But just when all hope was abandoned, my son called out. He too tried to get in the mini-van, except when he did, Motorboat met him at the passenger window, safely locked inside. My daughter had left the cargo door open earlier that night, and when I went to leave the house for a minute I shut the door. I did not know Motorboat had jumped inside and was curled up asleep.
Ah, all was again peaceful and tranquil. Motorboat was back in the house, in the way. Stink was running all over the yard, barking at everything from a car to a pine cone. The Rat Terrier never woke up. The Chihuahua remains just as useless as he was before the uproar, and Boneless hissed at the realization she would again have to share her food with Motorboat. And I went to bed thanking God for a happy ending.
