Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST /10 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM EST /10 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Thursday. * VISIBILITY...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&