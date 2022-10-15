I am always entertained by local newspapers that include the weekly crime reports and things like that. The same for any small local radio station. In Americus, the local station always reports on any arrests by the police from the previous day, normally a shoplifting, maybe a DUI or a domestic dispute.
For some reason, in Americus there is always at least one bicycle stolen and usually from the person’s front porch. My advice to Americus residents is do not leave your bicycle on the front porch. In fact, that is why I do not ride a bicycle to Americus. I’m afraid I would have to walk back home, especially if the home I visited had a front porch.
But the other day the Lee County Ledger reported that a male called in to the Smithville Police Station to report someone had stolen his crack cocaine. Well, I am now well aware that the water at Camp LeJeune was contaminated causing untold harm to, at least according to the commercials, every breathing male above the age of 12. But, what in the world has gotten into the Smithville water?
Surely even smoking crack cocaine will not addle the brain to such an extent that someone would place such a call. Who was this obviously distressed fellow? I mean, I guess having your crack cocaine stolen, and during football season no less, could cause one to panic a bit.
I note, however, the article did not state whether the police had actually investigated the theft. Perhaps they are now assisting in such matters.
These types of calls could expand the range of a new, friendlier, socially conscience-minded police force that many liberal people now seek. Imagine, a man may hire a prostitute and then call in because services were not as he had requested. Or if a wife hires a hitman to kill her husband, and he botches the job, she may be able to call in and demand the police help her get a refund.
I’m thinking Smithville should put in a new “if your drugs are stolen” hotline, sort of like calling 411 to report a pothole except here it would be to report pot gone.
Somehow, though, I don’t think Smithville will be offering such services. You know in today’s world you can’t get away with anything. In the old days, you call in that your crack cocaine is stolen, don’t give your name and they never know who called. But, oh no, now with caller ID and cellphone pinging technology, they can track down anybody. I guess calling the store and saying, “Is your refrigerator running?” and when they say yes, saying “Well, you better go catch it.” Is a thing of the past.
I guess I better leave well enough alone. Old “My Crack Cocaine Got Stolen” will probably end up being my client.
