I am always entertained by local newspapers that include the weekly crime reports and things like that. The same for any small local radio station. In Americus, the local station always reports on any arrests by the police from the previous day, normally a shoplifting, maybe a DUI or a domestic dispute.

For some reason, in Americus there is always at least one bicycle stolen and usually from the person’s front porch. My advice to Americus residents is do not leave your bicycle on the front porch. In fact, that is why I do not ride a bicycle to Americus. I’m afraid I would have to walk back home, especially if the home I visited had a front porch.

Email T. Gamble at wtg@colliergamble.com.

Tags