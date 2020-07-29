I’ve got way too much time on my hands while the world comes to a halt for COVID-19. My summers are usually filled with trips to the beach and other activities, but now the only thing I’ve done is become an expert on every semi-high profile murder committed in America in the last 20 years. I’ve watched “Snapped,” and monster murderers, and deadly couples on every TV channel available. It would be impossible to try and fool me in a murder now.
My only other option is classic football games like Rutgers v. Minnesota from 2005. Say what? I don’t think Rutgers has ever played a classic football game in their entire history, but that was on one night.
But now I find myself wondering whether or not Kanye West is really going to run for president. For a while, he said he was a big Trump supporter. Now he says he is going to run. I’m pretty sure Kim Kardashian is not going to put up with this. If he runs, she is out of the spotlight. When her stepdad, Bruce Jenner, got pushed out of the spotlight by all the Kardashians, he started wearing a dress and decided to become a woman. I will go ahead and warn Kanye that Kim will not be changing sexes, but she might force him to go to Bruce’s doctor if he doesn’t straighten up. I don’t know what the Kardashian women have going on, but if keeping your sanity is important to you I’d advise against a relationship with any of them.
Let’s see, we’ve got one guy who decides to become a woman. One guy who decides to run for president. And then, we have Lamar Odoms, married to one of the younger ones, who wigged out, stayed at a brothel for several days and ended up in the hospital. On the bright side, I suspect Kim will now release a new batch of nude photos to turn the attention away from Kanye and back to her. I’ve seen more photos of her nude backside than the Coppertone girl, but I still think more are forthcoming.
I guess it could be worse than being married to a Kardashian. I could be living in Portland. They are now protesting for the 62nd day in Portland. I have no idea what they are protesting. I also have no idea how anyone can get off work for 62 days to protest, but apparently in Oregon that is not that hard. For some reason, the federal courthouse appears to be a prime target, as they have firebombed it several times.
I suppose the rules are a little bit different there than they are here in south Georgia. I have been less than happy on a few occasions with rulings from the federal court in south Georgia. That is the nature of my business. Sometimes the judge does not see the case the same as I do. I guess if Oregon rules applied, I could just firebomb the courthouse for a few days to protest my unhappiness and the news would call it a peaceful protest. (Please don’t send agents to my home. I do not intend to do such a thing, but what in the world is going on in Portland?)
I’ve never been to Portland, but I did go to Seattle one time. It was during the grunge era and the women were big on not shaving under their arms or their legs. I decided I didn’t want to go back to Seattle right then. Maybe the men are driving the protests in Portland because they are tired of their women not shaving their arms pits and legs. I mean a man can only take so much before he decides to firebomb a courthouse.
Face it. They have been sheltered in place with their women now for months on end. I read yesterday where deodorant sales are way down and ice cream sales way up since sheltering in place began. It is the perfect storm. The women are eating ice cream every day. I don’t need to tell you what that means. They no longer wear deodorant since they are not going out. They shave even less. Forget makeup and nails and all the rest.
Yep Portland has had it, and I’m afraid the federal courthouse is feeling the wrath. I may just shelter here in Georgia until 2021.
