The new year is upon us, and most people have made pledges they will not keep more than a few weeks. They also have been predicting all the things they believe will happen in the next year now that we have reached 2020. I made no promises concerning myself, which, of course, will distress my wife but not surprise her. It is better to have never promised than to have promised and failed, I always say. I always say that when I am not around anyone.
I also cannot predict what will happen this year, but I do have a pretty good idea about what most surely will not happen. For one thing, professional wrestling will once again decide not to institute slow-motion instant replay concerning controversial calls. Not so much as one challenge flag will be given to a tag team, and the play will stand as called on the mat. I guarantee it.
The United States budget deficit will not be reduced, nor the budget balanced. This will mark the 224th consecutive failure to do either by our elected leaders. It is truly an amazing accomplishment, considering both parties say they are against spending more than we have.
People who do not have money to waste will pay money to buy lottery tickets so people who do have money to waste can send their kids to school for free. It helps me to understand the old saying a fool and his money soon part ways.
The state of Georgia will run ads telling everyone how great it is that our citizens spent billions last year on the lottery because it advanced education. They will then promote every gambling type known to man through the lottery system. But they will continue to outlaw all forms of gambling not sanctioned by the state because gambling destroys the family and takes money from the household budget of those least able to afford it. Unless, of course, it is gambling through the state, which apparently does not have the same effect on families.
Marie Osmond will again lose 50 pounds using Nutri System. One more time losing 50 pounds, and she will simply disappear from the face of the Earth. I, for one, will not notice nor care.
Flo, with Progressive Insurance, will finally become so annoying that Mayhem, from whatever insurance company he comes from, will plow over her with a steamroller, bringing an end to these insane commercials before I shoot my television with a .44 magnum.
I will again be flipping channels, come to “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” and watch the remainder of the movie, even though I have seen it 47 times. One can release a week’s worth of pent-up aggression by watching Josey kill a few dozen folks that clearly deserve it. Or as Josey says, “Are you going to pull those pistols or whistle Dixie?”
I will not attend a single opera or ballet, continuing my unbroken streak of, well, all my life, except for one unfortunate date I had in Atlanta when I received tickets to the Russian Bolshevik troupe at the Fox Theatre from a partner at the law firm I worked at. We left at halftime, much to my law partner’s dismay. He was more dismayed that I said I left at “halftime,” instead of intermission, which may help explain why I no longer work there.
I am sure 2020 will be a roaring success. These days, I’m just glad to still be around. Hope everyone has a great 2020.
