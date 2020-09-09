Many years ago, I used to go to Panama City and tour the T-shirt shacks filled with witty, clever and sometimes obscene messages. I usually chickened out on getting the shirts I thought were the funniest because often they were too racy or inappropriate. One, which was neither, but I always liked simply said, “Sometimes I just sits and thinks. And sometimes I just sits.”
Well, it is probably better when I just sits, but today I have been sitting and thinking. Unfortunately, thinking about nothing of importance, but nevertheless thinking. I’m thinking about dogs and the way they bark, and why they bark, and what they mean when they bark. Like women; the truth is I don’t really understand them, but I try.
I have three dogs at the present. I have probably owned more than 50 dogs in my lifetime. I have a small, 7-pound Chihuahua named El Chapo because he tends to run away like the infamous drug lord and he has a disposition about like him El Chapo. We call him Me-Me instead because everything is about Me, Me, Me. Anytime anyone comes near the house, he runs downstairs barking as if he has just found my body in a pool of blood at the bottom of the stairs. I can go out and come back in, and he does the same. I’d rate his IQ somewhere between a grasshopper and a juvenile toad. But he is sweet and loving, so I’ll keep him.
I have a rat terrier named Levi who is 14 years old and still mad he was named Levi instead of the proper Greek name for Levi, Matthew. He can’t be bothered to bark for guests. He barks only for Mighty Dog, and the older he gets the more he barks. He’s like me, down to only a few pleasures in life, one of which is eating.
The final dog is Beauty, a solid black German Shepard female who was tagged by my daughter with the unfortunate nickname of Stink. Guess what we call her? Stink is a juvenile dog, and she acts about like your average 14-year-old child except she has big teeth and tends to chew up anything known to man. My old dog Hotrod once chewed the front right side bumper off my Cutlass Supreme in one nighttime sitting, so I guess I should be aware some dogs will literally eat you out of house and home. Stink rules the yard and barks every time she hears a neighbor’s dog bark. They bark back and forth, saying only what they and God knows.
So that’s what has me sitting and thinking. What if dogs can’t understand other dogs’ barking unless they are from the same breed? Sort of like humans. I can’t understand Japanese or Chinese, etc. Maybe Shepards can’t understand a Doberman. So then they do what I do when someone foreign cannot understand me. I speak louder and yell at them, like speaking louder will make them understand me better.
Stink is barking louder at the Doberman, but she doesn’t speak Doberman. The Doberman is barking back something like, “Learn the language or go back where you came from.” After all, Stink is German. Me-Me and Levi join in. Me-Me is from Mexico, so she can’t speak either one’s language, and Levi, well, I’m not sure where he came from, but it’s not Germany or Mexico.
So if my dog is bothering you by barking, it is not my fault. Be considerate. Try to match your dog with my dog breed so we don’t have a language barrier. French Poodles and French Bulldogs work nicely. American Bulldogs and Scottish Terriers ... not so much, as it is hard to understand those Scotts, especially when they drink. And quit yelling at your dog to quit barking. It is not his fault you didn’t teach him a foreign dog language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.