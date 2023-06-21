This coming week I will be traveling to San Francisco to visit my sister. She has lived there for almost 40 years. I have been there several times, but it has been a while since I last visited. I decided I needed to go back to sightsee the new improved homeless encampments.

No, actually I am taking the Hurricane Boy and his former Princess sister to see the Redwoods and all that San Fran has to offer. San Francisco actually has one stand of Redwoods basically right outside the city.

