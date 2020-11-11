As happens every four years, half the country is claiming the world is close to the end times and the other half is claiming victory for a thousand-year reign. I suspect it may be somewhere between for both. I’ll leave out my personal opinion about the election, as where I stand on that does not matter for what I have to say today.
What amuses me most is the constant cry for unity and that we are a “country divided” and we must return to a nation that is “not divided.” Well, I hate to burst too many bubbles, be we ain’t never been one big happy family, and we sure as hell haven’t ever been in blissful harmony and unified. And, I suspect that is really not such a bad thing.
Concerning presidential elections since World War II, I note a Republican has won the presidency in 10 elections, and a Democrat in nine elections, if Biden’s victory becomes reality. Now I could be wrong, but I doubt the losing side on any of those elections felt unified with the winner. In seven of those elections, the winner received less than 50% of the vote, meaning over half the country voted against the guy who won the thing.
There were four times when a Democrat won with less than 50%: Truman with 49.6%, Kennedy with 49.782%, and Clinton twice with 43% and 49.2%. Clinton holds the distinction of being the only president in history elected twice with more than half of the country voting against him each time. Three times a Republican won with less than 50%: Nixon with 43.4% his first election, George W. Bush with 47.9% his first election, and Trump with 46.1%.
The largest victory margin was Nixon with 60.7% in 1972 and Lyndon Johnson with 61.1% in 1964. One Republican and one Democrat. See how that worked out? The two with the unified mandate resulted in one resigning (Nixon) and the other refusing to run for re-election (Johnson), mainly because he had no chance to win. Since 1988, every election has been within 8 percentage points and the highest percent during that time for any president was 53.4 by George Bush, and he lost his re-election bid. Virtually half the voters, or more, each election cycle since 1988 have voted for someone other than the guy who won.
In 1860, we were so unified we fought a civil war. Once a congressman beat another congressman almost to death during the session with a cane. Alexander Hamilton was killed by former Vice President Aaron Burr in a duel. Both parties at one time or another have announced the death of the other party only to discover a few years later the other took back control.
Unity, in the sense that whichever party is in control, we still need to support America and try to succeed, is a noble goal. Unity, to simply say whoever won we should now accept all they stand for, not so much. Division keeps both sides somewhat honest. It stops extreme views from becoming mainstream. Don’t get me wrong, I have my views and wish my party or candidate won every single time. If I lose, I don’t abandon those views but try harder to next time convince folks my view was the better view. When everybody in the room agrees 100%, all the time, and everybody is unified 100%, buckle up, something is about to come down the shoot you may not like.
So, the sky probably is not falling and domination probably hasn’t set in either. The world turns, and the pendulum swings, and we aren’t unified. And that is a good thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.