My baby children, in the not too distant future, will be leaving to go to college. They are in the 10th and 11th grades, so they are getting all types of mail about attending this college or that. I think when I was in the 11th grade, the only thing I got was a notice to register for the draft.
But in today’s world, colleges are competing to get kids to attend. One way they do this is to advertise the nice dorm or apartment accommodations they can offer the freshman class. Oh my. Things have really changed.
I attended ABAC my first two years of college. I had not a clue why I was there, or what type of housing was available. As a result, I ended up in Weltner Annex, the oldest dorm on campus. It was built sometime after the construction company quit building log cabins and, I’m guessing, had just moved into building mud adobe-type structures. It had no air conditioning, which was wonderful in Tifton, on a cool 85-degree September night. There were two beds in the spacious 8-by-10-foot rooms. If I wanted more space, I could have rented a space at Alcatraz. The beds were bunk beds. My roommate chose to take the top bunk.
I had never met my roommate in my life before arriving. He probably weighed 235. Just what I wanted directly above me every night. There was enough closet space to hang two shirts and a coat and a drawer that would hold five pairs of underwear if you weren’t a particularly big fellow. There was no refrigerator. There was no clock. There was no stove, no microwave, no sink. Come to think of it, I should have gone to Alcatraz.
Best of all, there was no bathroom. There was only the communal shower and a row of toilets. I may be strange, but I prefer to take a shower alone. So much for that desire at Weltner Annex, unless you showered at 3 a.m. The dorm also had a dorm mother we called Ma, who formerly worked at a Nazi concentration camp before retiring to manage our dorm. She could have played the part of Ma Barker in the movies; she only smiled when she had caught you doing something that would allow her to call the campus police.
Oh, and when she called the campus police, none other than Bearcat would arrive. He was a campus officer who always wore a leather hat with fur on the inside and flaps that covered his ears. He wore it rain or shine, winter or summer, sort of like something from the movie Fargo. He was originally called "Bearcap," but I misunderstood and called him Bearcat and that stuck. Barney Fife had nothing on Bearcat. He patrolled the campus, never once solving anything that I could tell, but he was a likeable sort of man, and over time we became friends of sorts. I always wondered what happened to Bearcat. Probably dead by now, but if not I bet he is still wearing his bear cap.
I see folks now complain about their current standard of living and needing more stuff and think back to time at Weltner Annex, which at the time I thought was fine and dandy. If you sent a kid to college now and put them in a room like that, they’d call DEFACS and have you arrested. Oh well, they can’t put you in Weltner Annex ‘cause they tore it down years ago. Somehow I still think it might have been a better plan when we put kids up like that and let them deal with Ma Barker and Bearcat. I have a feeling the Hurricane boy and Princess girl won’t be going for that though.
