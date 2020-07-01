I used to watch TV in fear that my children might come in just as the show featured something inappropriate, if there is even such a thing as inappropriate anymore. You know, would some girl get naked just as they walked in or begin a discussion about venereal diseases or God knows what else? At least in modern times we have remote controls that can change things pretty fast. But now I have a different fear.
Now I fear when the commercials come on. There was once, at a time far, far away, when commercials just did not talk about certain things. But now, brother, the barn door has been blown off the hinges. You can see that one should wear a condom in the morning for morning sex or else a woman might get morning sickness. I know this because my 15-year-old son did not get the morning sickness part and asked me about it. This made me have to talk about sex with my 15-year-old son. I’d rather discuss important ballerina moves than talk about sex with a 15-year-old boy. The main problem is he knows more about sex than I do and isn’t shy about babbling on and on about it. Thanks a lot, Trojan condoms.
I also now know all I want to know about how certain toilet paper gets you extra clean. I may have reached my breaking point when the commercial breaks out into a jingle. As a kid, I walked around all the time singing, “Winston tastes good like a cigarette should.” Commercial jingles will get in your head. I’ll be damned if I’ll go around singing about my fresh booty.
I can’t count the number of feminine hygiene product commercials that now do everything but offer an anatomical drawing of the female private parts during their sales opportunity. But men’s underwear are running a close second talking about protecting the “boys” and all that stuff. I just do not know.
Also, I see where they are now advertising “manscape” trimmers for men by a company named, of all things, Manscaped. Listen, it took my mother 12 years to get me to brush my teeth regularly. I know the new, younger, modern men wish to look like prepubescent 10-year-old boys, but I do not. Manscaped advertises their trimmer is safer than all other trimmers because last year there were 171,321 Emergency room visits by men injured by errant trimmers used to manscape.
Let me repeat: 171,321 ER visits. And they think that’s a sales pitch and I’m going to buy their trimmer because it is safer? They say it has skin-safe technology. Let me just go on record and say this right now: I’m not entirely worried about my sensitive skin down there, although it is dear to me that it is best left untouched by inanimate objects. That trimmer might get away from me and carve away more important material, and I assure you I can’t afford to lose much down there or folks will start calling me Miss T.
I’ve trimmed hedges in the past and let the trimmers get away from me. It can take a boxwood several years to recover from an errant trim job. I have no idea how long it might take to recover down there, but as for me, I ain’t taking any chances. We are talking about emergency room visits here, folks. I go to the emergency room because something needs to be sewn up, sewn on, or cut off. I don’t like any of those options.
Those 171,321 well-trimmed guys can sit on the emergency room table while all the nurses gather around to discuss how in the world this happened. I’ll be home, unkempt but intact.
