Times today are certainly confusing to say the least. Six months ago, if I walked into Walmart with a mask on, they’d call the police and arrest me for attempted robbery. Now if I try to go into Walmart without a mask they call the police and arrest me. What’s a man to do? Six months ago, if a man approached me wearing rubber gloves I’d bolt out the door like a German shepard being taken to the vet. In my rather long lifetime of experiences, not once has a meeting with a man wearing rubber gloves worked out to my liking. But now, if I don’t have on rubber gloves I’m Freddie Kruger.

I used to meet another man and shake his hand. To refuse to do so might result in a fight. I’d have disrespected the man by ignoring him. Now if I try to shake a man’s hand, I may as well be attacking him with a knife. A hand is now a deadly weapon, full of germs and killer organisms. Six feet away is the rule, and a wave of the hand, I suppose.

But it’s not just new rules thrust upon me by the COVID-19 virus. I don’t know whether to open a door for a lady. For that matter, I’m not sure I can call them a lady. It might offend some females, who feel they do not need the assistance of a man and I am being chauvinistic. Use of the word “lady” may imply I am categorizing certain women versus other women and, Lord knows, we should never express any opinion about others in today’s world.

Now we all know we should not use sexist terms, racial terms, violent terms, demeaning terms, sexually derogatory terms, unless, of course, it is in music. Then all bets are off and we can say anything known to man, no matter how offensive because, well, I guess, it is art. So you can sing it, just don’t say it, and sometimes you can’t sing the song either if you don’t fit the right category. Example: A gay man can sing a hit song by another gay man with gay slurs, and that is OK. A straight man cannot. A black man can sing a hit song by another black man containing offensive racial language, but a white man cannot. A woman can sing a hit song by another woman that calls women every derogatory name in existence, but a man cannot sing that song. See, pretty simple, really. Don’t sing.

I probably never knew all of Emily Post’s etiquette rules, but I’m pretty sure most now don’t apply anyway. I am like a ship without an oar, adrift in the sea of unknown rules and regulations. I guess the new 6-foot rule fits best now. Keep to myself and speak only when necessary with little contact. I call you ma’am, you’re upset because that indicates you are old. I don’t call you ma’am, I am disrespectful and have no manners. I go to church in a full suit and tie, and I’m a pompous ass. I go in slacks and a polo shirt, I’m too casual and don’t love the Lord. Who knew Jesus preferred a three button down coat and a conservative tie?

I could fall back on the old treat others as I would want to be treated advice. That sounds pretty reasonable and sensible. But what if I want a hug and you hate hugs? I like high fives, and you think they are only for morons? I say you’re welcome and you say no problem? I’m like a 5-year-old child. I need guidance.

I guess I will just stay home and love on my dogs. They don’t care what I call them, what I sing, or if I wear a mask. When Emily Post issues a new version on etiquette, I’ll re-emerge. Until then, I’ll be out back without a mask, singing inappropriate songs with my German shepherd.