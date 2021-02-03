America always finds a way to fill any void when it comes to commerce and the distribution of goods. We will ship dog food to your house so that you do not have to lift heavy 50-pound bags.
You can join the Bacon of the Month Club and get bacon sent to your doorsteps every month. And, if you are like me, you can come home to find the wrappers all strewn about the yard as Fathead the Rottweiler mix from parts unknown helped himself to the package.
We are the first to put wheels on luggage so you can move through airports with ease except for being strip-searched, scanned, and maybe pistol whipped occasionally by security.
But maybe now we have gone too far. In 2013, in Boston, Drizly was founded. Drizly is now being bought out by Uber for $1.1 billion dollars. So, I guess from that standpoint, somebody had a pretty good idea. What does Drizly do? It brings alcohol to your house, usually for a $5-per-item delivery fee, so you do not have to leave the home to buy it. Now I guess that may cut down on drunk driving, but boy does it open a whole ‘nother can of worms.
When the alcohol arrives, I suppose now it will be by Uber since they bought the company. I’m not sure I want an Uber driver that is also ferrying around large amounts of alcohol. Temptation is an evil mistress, and she will lead one down the road to eternal damnation. More than a few Uber drivers are weak-willed. I know this because why else would they be an Uber driver? Somebody is going to uncap the vodka, and off to the races we’ll go.
But let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the driver will resist the temptation. But I would not bet on it if you get an Uber in a college town. But I digress.
Do you want to be the guy who brings the 12-pack to the house at 10:30 at night when you know the guy who ordered it has already drunk at least a 12-pack? I’m not worried about the drunk guy. He will greet you like a 6-year-old does Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. He might even invite you in to drink a few. (Back to the earlier problem now.) But no, imagine his wife meets you at the door when you bring the libation of choice to the alcohol-deprived man. She’s already blamed all of his friends for making him drink too much ... for 26 consecutive years. Now you will be a new target.
Yes, you. You have caused all the misery and are now enabling his drinking habit. You might end up paying for the guy’s rehab if you don’t watch it. I’d rather walk naked through a cactus farm than meet a wife who has had it with hubby’s drinking.
That’s not the only issue, either. I have friends who may never leave the house if they start bringing alcohol to them. Before long, Uber may just put a keg in the wall and come by about once a week like the gas truck. Uber would make regular rounds and then, like when a cold snap happens, come by more frequently for big events. You know, “Better go by the Johnson house tonight. I know we filled the keg up Monday, but the Super Bowl is tonight and there will be hell to pay if we let that keg run out .”
I’m not sold on Drizly just yet. But I may get their number. The Super Bowl is this Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.