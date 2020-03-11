I realize, by the time this article is printed, most of the civilized world will be dead from corona virus. Or, at least that is what I am led to believe by the current hysteria over the whole thing. We now live in an era where everyone has more access to information than ever before. Unfortunately, 98% of it is dead wrong.
I’m beginning to understand more and more the importance of having someone who is educated on a subject teach about it rather than folks who just sort of think they have the answers. Michael Bloomberg just withdrew from his presidential campaign but not before he espoused that farming is an easy job and any dumb-dumb could do it. That explains why tens of thousands of kids left the family farm in the ’40s and ’50s seeking a better and easier life; they couldn’t stand the thought of working such an easy, plush, lucrative job I suppose.
Social media only exasperates the problem as every person with a hashtag, and spare time, expresses an opinion on every subject from climate change to banning plastic straws to everything in between. I am now quite certain being exposed to massive amounts of information does not increase one’s intelligence, and it may actually decrease their IQ.
But now, I read that doctors are giving advice and posting on their websites that you should not insert potatoes up your rear end. Yes, I know this will be disappointing to some of you to hear this news, whoever you are. If you are in this category of disappointed people please stay away from me, far away, like a coronavirus person.
Dr. Diana Gall is one of these doctors issuing this warning because she says, “There is no medical evidence that putting frozen potatoes inside your rear end will help cure hemorrhoids.” So there you have it. Not only are you banned from potato inserting but frozen potatoes no less.
It seems there is an internet home remedy claiming frozen potatoes put where the sun don’t shine will cure hemorrhoids. They suggest you do so for 30 seconds at a time for three to five days as it constricts blood vessels. Thank goodness it is limited to 30 seconds at a time, as I don’t think I could take three or four minutes of all that. Now I’m no medical expert, but I don’t have to visit my family physician to figure out that if I have that problem, putting a potato there probably will not make things better.
But what do I know? Maybe you just need better instructions like only a new (small) potato will work, but none like a baking potato from Texas steakhouse. It could be a sweet potato works better. Perhaps mashed potatoes make more sense. All I know is if I’m hurting there, I’m not putting anything frozen there. I already deathly fear my urologist. I’ll be damned if I’ll have to start worrying about the proctologist next.
I have not checked with the Idaho Potato Growers Association to see their position on this matter. They probably support the idea as it should increase potato sales in the short run. I figure in the long run it will be hard to get people to try the remedy more than once.
I think if this problem erupts, I will follow the advice of Dr. Gall, who says try the tried and trusted remedies of a warm bath and drink plenty of fluids. I’ll let the internet tell me how their remedy turns out.
