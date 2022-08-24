Students have just begun their freshman year in the college of their choice. For many this means rush week where they hope to be picked to be in the fraternity or sorority of their dreams. One recent freshman enrollee, Grant Sikes, is now disappointed in the process.

You see, Grant is a biological male who now identifies as a female, and he wanted to join a sorority. To be honest, I also wanted to join a sorority when I went to college. Of course, that was before it was fashionable to be a transgender. In fact, I’d never heard of transgender when I went to college. The closest we had was Tiny Tim. I still don’t know exactly what he was.

