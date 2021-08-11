Today’s world has so many new slang terms, jargon, and acronyms that I sometimes wonder if I can even speak English anymore. I don’t know half the short-initialed things people send me via text, so I just nod like somebody in a foreign country that doesn’t speak the language. I don’t know if being “fly” is good or bad, and I don’t know why some people end every text message with LOL. I could text a few of my friends that my family has been killed in a plane crash, and they would respond LOL.
I also get emojis all the time at the end of conversations. I have no idea what these things mean. Do they love me? Do they hate me? Am I a fool? Who knows?
But this got me to thinking about old-time slang terms I used to hear but don’t hear much anymore. When I was a child, Luke Johnson lived down the road from me about a mile. His dad worked on the farm, and Luke was about 2 years older than me. We’d be out on the farm, still too little to do much yet, and Luke would say, “Tomorrow, I’m coming by your house on my wheel.”
I had no idea what Luke was talking about. Coming over on a wheel? What kind of wheel, I wondered? I soon learned he meant a bicycle, and most of the black kids I knew back then called their bike a wheel. I haven’t heard anybody call a bike a wheel in a long time; of course, I think bicycles may go the way of the slide rule, too, before long as everybody stays inside and plays on their phone.
Many country folks I knew called the trunk of a car the boot, as in I’ll put this 50-pound bag of fertilizer in the boot. I was in a court proceeding in Waycross one time with a bunch of Atlanta lawyers. I’d rather be surrounded by a band of jackals than Atlanta lawyers, but there I was. This one witness kept talking about he put his suitcase in the boot and he put his shotgun in the boot, etc. They started asking, “You mean you put a suitcase in your boot? Your shotgun fit in your boot?” I started to let this go on for another 20 minutes but finally broke in and said, “He means the trunk of his car.” Of course, in England, the proper term is boot.
My father’s farm foreman would always say someone ‘hoped’ him out. Not someone helped him out, but ‘hoped’ him out. Many of the country folks I knew said the same thing. It may be more accurate to say somebody hoped me out than helped me out, ‘cause I’ve had times when what I was asking for required more hope than help.
Most all of the farm workers on our farm were troubled by the possibility of a haint inhabiting old abandoned houses. They weren’t ghosts but haints. Now, a haint is much more frightening than a routine ghost. I’d rather confront 10 ghosts than one haint, even though I’ve never seen either.
My favorite might be the fact everybody that was older than me on the farm would tell me to watch out with the tractor and not hit the telegram poles. Now I may be getting older, but I did not come up when telegram poles were in place. I’d protest, “You mean the telephone poles” to no avail. The term never changed. People from New York would come to Dawson and overhear everybody talking about the telegram poles, and they probably went back up north thinking, “Boy they still have to send everything by telegram back in Georgia.”
Well, I think I’ll put my wheel in the boot of my car, ride by, counting the telegram poles, while being careful to avoid the haints. And if they get after me, maybe somebody will hope me out. LOL
