Most of the news these days is not too funny, and dealing with this social distancing isn’t either. Now don’t get me wrong, I have been beating the drum for weeks about stay at home, distance yourself, etc. But then, you actually have to do it. I’ve drawn a few conclusions from this self-imposed semiquarantine.
First, I would not do very well on a deserted island. I need some interaction socially. I now go to the drive-thru at McDonald’s just so I’ll have someone new to talk to. I can’t understand a word they are saying over the outside speakers, but still I feel some sort of bond. If they garble what I am telling them like they usually do my order, they will probably tell people I’m an astronaut and I work for NASA.
My yard should be in the best shape ever in a few weeks. Every blade of grass mowed. Every hedge trimmed to perfection. Every dead spot filled in. Every weed killed by Roundup, which should get me on a commercial in a year or two. The newspaper might name my house yard of the month. Except, nobody will see it. Nobody can come to my house, not even my parents.
I could not have picked a worse time to fix up the yard. I usually only do that before a big party. Everybody says, “Boy, you keep the yard so nice.” They haven’t looked in the flower bed under the pine straw where I buried the broken mower, the five gallon bucket that sat by the front door for sox months and the broken piece of fence I kept for a year for reasons only God, and me after eight beers, knows why.
I also may now become a TV star as soon as the shelter-at-home idea is finally lifted. That is the good news. The bad news is it will be in the starring role on “My Six Hundred Pound Life.” When there is nothing to do, there is always time to eat Vanilla wafers, and Blue Bell ice cream, and potato chips by the big bag. I could be exercising and getting in shape so when the ban is lifted everyone will say, “My God, look at T.” I think they may still say that, but as Willie Nelson says “For reasons that I’d rather not disclose.”
Sports are off, so TV now is a vast wasteland. I can only watch so many autopsy shows. I think I am now down to “The death of Joe the Garbage Guy that used to pick up your garbage.”
Then, there is always the whole array of vicious murderers who did unspeakable things to people I have never heard of and have now made me suspicious of every living person including the Walmart greeters. If I see someone buying rope and gloves at Home Depot, I now immediately call 911.
Lastly, I am now the foremost expert concerning mafia hitmen and bosses in the continental United States. Don’t go to a restaurant to eat. Never meet your cohorts and then go downstairs to any room. Don’t sit in a parked car, ever. Never get a shave and haircut in public. Refuse to allow dinner guests to go to the bathroom.
I can out-pick the guys on “Pickers” now if they would only let me go somewhere to pick. I could work for Pawn Stars and make them a fortune, as I now know the value of everything from Mick Jagger’s signature to a “Gone With The Wind” poster. In short, I am becoming the biggest nerd who ever lived.
Please, everyone, keep your distance, 6 feet please. Better 6 feet then 6 feet under. We need to get this virus gone or what’s left of me won’t be me anymore.
