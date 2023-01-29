On Dec. 31,2022, Mr. Gary McKee, from England, set what I am pretty sure is a world record by running and completing a full marathon for 365 consecutive days. I don’t know what he must have done to deserve this, but it must be pretty bad to need to run 26.2 miles every day for 365 days. In case anyone is keeping count, that is 9,672.5 miles. I haven’t run 9,600 miles in my entire life, and if God will continue to bless me, I‘d like to keep it that way.

McKee finished, as you may notice, on New Year’s Eve. I’m not sure what I was doing to bring in the new year, but it sure as heck was not running. If, however, I had finally completed a 9,672.5-mile run that took 365 days, I’m pretty sure a few beers would be consumed before the clock struck 12.

