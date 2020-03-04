The coronavirus is starting to really bother me. First of all, never trust a virus that starts in China and is named after a Mexican beer. The two places I don’t need to hear about a lethal virus coming from are China and Mexico. One ships everything I possibly own over here. I doubt I can eat a meal that does not contain at least one item from China. I checked the bottom of my son’s feet when he was young just to make sure it did not say made in China.
The other, Mexico, has folks walking over here by the thousands every day, and I have no idea if they have been to China, live in China or just got an order of chicken from China. All I know is I don’t want the coronavirus, and the best thing anybody can tell me is to wash my hands real good all day long. It is now 2020. I envisioned by now we would be past saying “wash your hands and hope for the best.” They’ve been telling us to wash our hands to avoid the flu for about 50 years and look how well that has turned out.
But here I am washing my hands and avoiding the Chinese restaurant. Somehow, I doubt this strategy will be my salvation. Worst of all, the virus has about a 3% kill rate, unless you go on a cruise, when I think the rate shoots up to 80%. Now, the rate increases to 80% not because the virus is more potent but because everyone gets quarantined on a cruise ship for a few weeks and they kill each other. I mean, can you imagine being on a cruise ship full of folks all giddy because they came as an extended family for three weeks? I have a one-week limit on viewing matching family T-shirts. After that, it is time to put strychnine in the punch bowl.
The 3% kill rate does not seem too bad until I looked further and found out it is over 15% for those over 80 and about 10% for those 60 and above. Great, I’m bound to lose at least a great uncle or two and maybe myself. I see folks walking around with masks everywhere now, which means this may be my time to rob a bank. The Muslims could have a good idea walking around in a hajib. I’m really not sure. The Surgeon General says masks don’t work very well, which makes me ask, “Then why does a surgeon always come in wearing a mask?” I’m beginning to believe he just does that to hide his identity in case the operation goes bad.
Some experts say warm weather may kill the thing off. See, global warming isn’t all bad after all. If it weren’t for coal and the combustion engine, we’d probably all die in the next few months. The Sahara desert should be declared a no coronavirus zone. Come to think of it, I have not heard of a single person in the Sahara desert with the coronavirus.
It seems the worst places to be are China, where it began, South Korea and of all places, Italy. How did Italy get in with China and South Korea? I’ve never seen a Chinese restaurant in Italy, nor an Italian in China. Of course, I’ve never been to China, so for all I know it could be full of Italians. I’m fairly sure I will not be going to China now, and I will add it to my boycott list along with cauliflower, unsweet tea and parachute pants.
Hopefully, this will all blow over like every other end-of-the-world scenario I’ve so far survived in my tortured life. I can’t wash my hands, wear a mask and live in 100-degree weather much longer.
