Back in my early 20s, I decided to visit my sister, who lives in San Francisco. I had never been to San Francisco and was looking forward to the trip. I scheduled it for late June, which coincided with my birthday. I would soon discover it coincided with other things as well.
I was single and living life pretty fast and free. My buddies were all wanting me to tell them about whatever adventures I might find once I got there. The first day or two was uneventful but fun, as California was everything I’d ever heard it was. Great weather, beautiful women, anything goes atmosphere ... it was all for the taking. But then the weekend hit. Normally, this would be a great thing. But my sister failed to tell me one important scheduled event for that weekend.
Yes, one important event was my birthday, but I don’t mean that event. Oh no, it was also Gay Pride weekend: a massive celebration that occurs in San Francisco the last weekend in June each year. Normally, more than a million people come to join the celebration.
Listen, I’m a farm boy from Dawson, Georgia. I thought the Watermelon Festival in Cordele was a big deal. Now I’m thrown into a crowd of a million folks, mostly guys, and instead of me checking out California women, I have a pretty good idea some of them were checking me out.
I really don’t care too much what choices somebody makes in that regard, but let’s put it this way: I had about as much business being at a gay pride day parade as I would attending a hairdressing convention. And I’m not sure why this is, but a good percent of the guys were walking around with cowboy chaps and no backside covering, and a bunch more were just walking around buck naked. That’s right, not just plain ‘ole naked, but buck naked. Plain ‘ole naked finds some place out of the way and slides into a corner. Buck naked walks around like it owns the place and swaggers. I don’t want to walk around a place where folks are swaggering around buck naked.
I had some hope that maybe a few women would join the buck naked craze, but as far as I could tell it mostly caught on with men ... a lot of them out of shape men with big bellies and hairy backs. If I make it to heaven, the first thing I plan to ask the Lord above is “ Lord why do only fat, out of shape, ugly people that would make a train take a dirt road, choose to walk around naked at festivals and nude beaches?” Folks with great bodies, it seems, dress like they are going to a paint ball party, and the ones that look like they haven’t exercised since mama birthed them take their clothes off at the drop of a hat.
Well, I survived the celebration with no ill effects except all my buddies concluded I scheduled the trip for the festival. I spent the next year trying to explain that one. I’ve been back to San Francisco many times since then, just not on my birthday.
