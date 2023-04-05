Here a few weeks ago, there appeared to have been a problem with the leopards at the Callaway Gardens Wild Animal Kingdom. If you have never been there, it is a great place to take the kids to see all types of wild animals like giraffes and camels and I guess even leopards.
They have vehicles that travel through the park, and often an animal will stick his head in a window to get a treat. Occasionally, they spit on you or lick you.
Now I don’t think the leopards normally are involved in these types of activities. If they are, it may help explain why south Georgia’s population has been dropping lately.
But the Troup County Sheriff’s Office issued a Sunday-morning bulletin to the public stating, and I quote, “There are leopards at the park that are unaccounted for.”
Now I enjoy a good animal theme park about as much as the next guy, maybe even more, but I am not real keen on visiting parks where leopards are “unaccounted for.” If there are four leopards in a cage, and they were all in the cage last night, I’d like to know there are four leopards in the cage the next morning also.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Department just sort of says, “Well, they are unaccounted for, who knows, maybe they are just under one of these rocks in the cage or behind the feed stall. Who knows, they may show up any minute now so let’s just say they are unaccounted for. They are good at camouflage, you know. Those dang leopards are nocturnal, they will probably show up once the sun comes up good.” ‘
Unaccounted for is like when you have 52 cards in the deck, but now there are only 51 and one is unaccounted for somewhere around the kitchen table. Unaccounted for is all the kids were playing basketball in the backyard but one has not come in yet.
Leopards missing in a wild game park where people go to sightsee is not an unaccounted-for event. Wild leopards on the loose are right up there with there is a snake in my bed — full-fledged, five-star alarm, like “Daddy, I can’t find my 6-foot boa constrictor or the Chihuahua by the way.”
If I saw that my leopards were “unaccounted for” in their pen, I would be ringing an alarm like Gomer Pyle yelling, “Citizens arrest.” There should be somebody ringing a fire bell at the top of the hill by Callaway Gardens I tell you.
I saw the announcement on Facebook, but I suppose there are many people who are not on Facebook or who failed to check their Facebook page before going to the park that particular Sunday.
“Welcome to the park, family. Hope you have a great time.”
“Why thank you. We should have a blast. It is really not very crowded for a Sunday at all. Wow. I may just get out of the park vehicle and stroll around today.”
I think they caught up to the wayward leopards eventually, or at least I haven’t heard of anyone being eaten. But if they were eaten, the Troup County Sheriff Department might issue a bulletin: “Family of four unaccounted for at wild animal park.”
