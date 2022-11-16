The Hurricane Boy is now more a man than a boy, having just turned 18. I’ve written about him since the day he was born. He was born five weeks early, and every time he ran into trouble, his Mama says, “He can’t help it, he’s just a preemie.”

He’ll be on my couch at 35, unemployed and she’ll still be saying, “He can’t help it. He’s just a preemie.” Well, the preemie is now 6-foot-2, 245 pounds of wanting one last Friday night lights. He will graduate from high school in a few months, and soon he will play his last football game at Terrell Academy.

