Christmas is upon us, and with Christmas comes the dreaded yule log. Yes, I mean the video of burning logs in a fireplace that one can play ad nauseum while Christmas music plays in the background. You can even select the traditional version or the new modern version for your viewing pleasure. My wife loves the yule log and would play it all year long if offered by some demented channel. I would rather spend an evening slamming my head in a car door.
I really think the advent of the yule log was the exact moment when civilization began a rapid collapse of any sensibility or work ethic. We went from chopping wood, building a fire and enjoying the ambiance of the whole thing to filming a fireplace and watching it. And you wonder why your kid watches videos of other kids playing videogames, too lazy to even play the actual game themselves. And, yes, my kid does just that, and I fully expect to find him on my couch, 30 years old, eating Cheetos and watching the Yule Log.
Fred M. Thornton came up with the yule log idea in 1966. He was a TV station executive. He envisioned it as a gift to New York City apartment dwellers who had no fireplace and no opportunity to experience laying on the couch watching the fire. It figures a Yankee would come up with such an idea for other Yankees in New York City. I imagine they also watch films of folks fishing instead of actually doing it, which, come to think of it, my son also does. My God, he may be becoming a Yankee.
The yule log first ran in 1966 and continued for 23 consecutive years before it went off the air. I am astounded a film of a burning fireplace lasted 23 years, but then again “The A-Team” made it four or five, so anything is possible. It then was revised around 2010 to some extent but did not gain newfound popularity until the original old 35 MM film of the burning fireplace was found and re-mastered in 2016. I had no idea the original footage could be that important. I mean how hard is it to light a fire in a fireplace and then film it? Of course, we are talking about New Yorkers, so maybe it was tougher than I imagine.
Currently, there is much debate between the traditional version versus the modern version. Traditionalists insist only the 1966 version should be enjoyed. More modern thinkers go with, well, the modern version, with newer songs and a fancier fireplace. I, on the other hand, consider tradition the singing of “Noel” or cutting down a Christmas tree. You know, things that have been around for a few hundred years. But that’s just me. Next year, I may just watch someone cut down a Christmas tree on TV.
Who knows, we have a Golf Channel, an SEC network, a cooking channel and on and on it goes. Maybe we can have a Christmas channel where we just watch everyone do all the Christmas things. We can watch someone decorate the Christmas tree and Uncle Joe get drunk, get tangled up in the light cord and topple it. We can watch someone build a snowman and then be accused of being politically incorrect because it does not contain whatever the land of the offended thinks it should have included. We can watch a husband and wife put up Christmas lights and get a divorce over the entire thing. It really has potential.
But right now, I have to get back to my yule log. It is about to get to the part where one of them crackles for a moment. Man, I love that.