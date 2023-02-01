Back when my daughter had only recently turned 7 years old, she wrote a letter to Santa Claus, as most little kids do. The letter was a little late, only about 10 days before Christmas. Normally that would not be a big deal, as we knew most of the things she wanted and if she added something new we would still have time to get it. But she threw in a big surprise. After asking for a doll and stuff like that, she asked Santa for a bunch of chickens and a chicken coop.

Well, the last time I checked, you couldn’t just go to Lowe’s and get a chicken coop. I could probably scurry up a few chickens, but the coop was going to be an issue. I could build the coop myself, which meant almost certain death to the chickens as varmints easily penetrated my rickety coop or more likely the thing just collapsed on top of them at the first whiff of a breeze and they were crushed to death. So, I paid to have one made.

